commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;107.225;104.200;106.600 S;2.050
Nov;Feeder Cattle;143.825;138.925;142.600 S;3.175
Jan;Feeder Cattle;143.900;139.125;142.750 S;3.200
Dec;Lean Hogs;53.800;50.500;53.650 S;3.500
Feb;Lean Hogs;52.075;49.650;51.825 S;2.400
Dec;Wheat;551^4;534^0;535^2 S;-15^4
Mar;Wheat;554^4;539^4;540^6 S;-13^0
Dec;KC Wheat;462^6;445^0;448^6 S;-10^6
Mar;KC Wheat;473^6;456^2;460^2 S;-10^4
Dec;MPS Wheat;527^4;514^6;515^2 S;-12^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;540^2;528^6;529^2 S;-11^2
Dec;Corn;333^2;326^0;330^2 S;4^0
Mar;Corn;340^4;333^4;337^4 S;3^4
Jan;Soybeans;896^0;886^6;893^4 S;7^2
Mar;Soybeans;891^6;881^4;888^2 S;7^4
Nov;BFP Milk;24.34;24.18;24.23 S;-0.08
Dec;BFP Milk;22.83;21.60;22.69 S;0.34
Jan;BFP Milk;20.07;18.95;20.03 S;0.54
Feb;BFP Milk;18.41;17.62;18.32 S;0.47
Mar;BFP Milk;17.46;16.76;17.37 S;0.44
Mar;Sugar;11.97;11.68;11.79 S;-0.03
May;Sugar;12.64;12.37;12.48 S;-0.02
Dec;B-Pound;1.2628;1.2523;1.2549 S;-0.0033
Dec;J-Yen;0.93665;0.93155;0.93190 S;-0.00340
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.14565;1.13845;1.13925 S;-0.00250
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0622;1.0579;1.0600 S;0.0002
Dec;Swiss Franc;96.380;95.845;96.319 S;0.251
Dec;US Dollar;1816.2;1794.7;1800.3 S;-17.4
Dec;Comex Gold;1827.4;1806.8;1811.7 S;-18.8
Feb;Comex Gold;19.795;19.780;19.497 S;0.095
Dec;Comex Silver;19.870;19.505;19.573 S;-0.201
Dec;Coffee;95.45;95.40;97.10 S;1.15
Mar;Coffee;98.80;96.75;98.35 S;1.15
Jun;Crude Oil;41.18;40.52;40.75 S;-0.47
