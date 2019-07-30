Aug;Live Cattle;109.325;108.075;109.075 S;-0.375
Oct;Live Cattle;113.825;112.675;113.450 S;-0.400
Aug;Feeder Cattle;144.425;141.600;143.875 S;1.300
Oct;Feeder Cattle;143.750;141.225;143.100 S;0.800
Aug;Lean Hogs;76.750;73.025;74.000 S;-2.450
Oct;Lean Hogs;75.800;72.350;73.275 S;-2.175
Jul;Wheat;503^2;495^0;497^2 S;-6^2
Sep;Wheat;508^4;501^0;503^0 S;-5^4
Jul;KC Wheat;436^0;430^0;433^4 S;-3^0
Sep;KC Wheat;453^4;447^2;451^0 S;-3^0
Jul;MPS Wheat;532^6;527^6;528^6 S;-3^6
Sep;MPS Wheat;543^6;538^4;540^4 S;-2^6
Jul;Corn;417^0;410^2;411^2 S;-5^6
Sep;Corn;426^6;419^6;421^0 S;-6^0
Jul;Soybeans;887^0;871^4;878^6 S;-7^0
Aug;Soybeans;892^6;877^0;884^2 S;-7^2
Jul;BFP Milk;17.66;17.45;17.47 S;-0.14
Aug;BFP Milk;18.01;17.77;17.80 S;-0.14
Sep;BFP Milk;17.94;17.75;17.75 S;-0.16
Oct;BFP Milk;17.75;17.57;17.57 S;-0.18
Nov;BFP Milk;17.33;17.15;17.15 S;-0.18
Jul;Sugar;12.30;12.05;12.15 S;0.08
Oct;Sugar;12.30;12.05;12.15 S;0.08
Jun;B-Pound;1.2254;1.2147;1.2252 P;-0.0067
Jun;J-Yen;0.92530;0.92105;0.92245 P;0.00135
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76160;0.76025;0.76130 P;0.00030
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12035;1.11745;1.11900 P;0.00055
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0154;1.0121;1.0131 P;0.0009
Jun;US Dollar;97.960;97.765;97.796 P;0.034
Aug;Comex Gold;1439.6;1429.0;1435.8 S;9.8
Oct;Comex Gold;1445.7;1434.8;1441.8 S;9.5
Sep;Comex Silver;16.620;16.425;16.558 S;0.150
Dec;Comex Silver;16.745;16.560;16.688 S;0.146
Sep;Coffee;104.85;102.35;103.10 S;-1.65
Dec;Coffee;108.35;106.15;106.80 S;-1.70
Aug;Crude Oil;58.38;57.05;58.11 S;1.16
