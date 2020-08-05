Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;107.925;106.900;107.450 S;-0.025
Nov;Feeder Cattle;145.175;144.100;144.800 S;0.100
Jan;Feeder Cattle;146.875;145.800;146.475 S;-0.150
Dec;Lean Hogs;49.700;49.200;49.450 S;-0.250
Feb;Lean Hogs;49.775;48.700;49.300 S;0.275
Dec;Wheat;512^6;506^0;510^6 S;2^4
Mar;Wheat;520^0;513^2;517^4 S;1^0
Dec;KC Wheat;427^4;422^2;426^4 S;4^2
Mar;KC Wheat;438^4;433^0;437^2 S;4^2
Dec;MPS Wheat;505^2;501^0;501^4 S;-0^2
Mar;MPS Wheat;518^4;515^2;516^0 S;0^0
Dec;Corn;311^2;309^0;311^0 S;2^6
Mar;Corn;323^4;320^6;323^2 S;3^0
Jan;Soybeans;884^0;880^0;882^0 S;-1^6
Mar;Soybeans;882^2;874^2;876^2 S;-3^4
Nov;BFP Milk;19.77;18.85;19.55 S;0.27
Dec;BFP Milk;17.20;15.94;17.00 S;0.33
Jan;BFP Milk;17.42;16.35;17.34 S;0.53
Feb;BFP Milk;17.27;16.30;17.22 S;0.76
Mar;BFP Milk;16.80;16.05;16.72 S;0.60
Mar;Sugar;12.96;12.49;12.54 S;-0.24
May;Sugar;13.51;13.10;13.15 S;-0.20
Dec;B-Pound;1.3164;1.3060;1.3119 S;0.0060
Dec;J-Yen;0.94985;0.94490;0.94715 S;0.00135
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.19150;1.18030;1.18705 S;0.00785
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.1062;1.0954;1.1020 S;0.0073
Dec;Swiss Franc;93.235;92.535;92.850 S;-0.528
Dec;US Dollar;2050.2;2011.0;2031.1 S;29.9
Dec;Comex Gold;2057.5;2015.5;2037.1 S;28.6
Feb;Comex Gold;27.250;25.640;26.890 S;0.862
Dec;Comex Silver;27.495;25.880;27.141 S;0.873
Dec;Coffee;127.25;120.45;121.55 S;0.50
Mar;Coffee;128.90;122.35;123.40 S;-0.05
Jun;Crude Oil;43.52;41.17;42.19 S;0.49
