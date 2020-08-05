You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commodities
0 comments

Commodities

  • 0

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;107.925;106.900;107.450 S;-0.025

Nov;Feeder Cattle;145.175;144.100;144.800 S;0.100

Jan;Feeder Cattle;146.875;145.800;146.475 S;-0.150

Dec;Lean Hogs;49.700;49.200;49.450 S;-0.250

Feb;Lean Hogs;49.775;48.700;49.300 S;0.275

Dec;Wheat;512^6;506^0;510^6 S;2^4

Mar;Wheat;520^0;513^2;517^4 S;1^0

Dec;KC Wheat;427^4;422^2;426^4 S;4^2

Mar;KC Wheat;438^4;433^0;437^2 S;4^2

Dec;MPS Wheat;505^2;501^0;501^4 S;-0^2

Mar;MPS Wheat;518^4;515^2;516^0 S;0^0

Dec;Corn;311^2;309^0;311^0 S;2^6

Mar;Corn;323^4;320^6;323^2 S;3^0

Jan;Soybeans;884^0;880^0;882^0 S;-1^6

Mar;Soybeans;882^2;874^2;876^2 S;-3^4

Nov;BFP Milk;19.77;18.85;19.55 S;0.27

Dec;BFP Milk;17.20;15.94;17.00 S;0.33

Jan;BFP Milk;17.42;16.35;17.34 S;0.53

Feb;BFP Milk;17.27;16.30;17.22 S;0.76

Mar;BFP Milk;16.80;16.05;16.72 S;0.60

Mar;Sugar;12.96;12.49;12.54 S;-0.24

May;Sugar;13.51;13.10;13.15 S;-0.20

Dec;B-Pound;1.3164;1.3060;1.3119 S;0.0060

Dec;J-Yen;0.94985;0.94490;0.94715 S;0.00135

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.19150;1.18030;1.18705 S;0.00785

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.1062;1.0954;1.1020 S;0.0073

Dec;Swiss Franc;93.235;92.535;92.850 S;-0.528

Dec;US Dollar;2050.2;2011.0;2031.1 S;29.9

Dec;Comex Gold;2057.5;2015.5;2037.1 S;28.6

Feb;Comex Gold;27.250;25.640;26.890 S;0.862

Dec;Comex Silver;27.495;25.880;27.141 S;0.873

Dec;Coffee;127.25;120.45;121.55 S;0.50

Mar;Coffee;128.90;122.35;123.40 S;-0.05

Jun;Crude Oil;43.52;41.17;42.19 S;0.49

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News