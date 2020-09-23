commodities

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Live Cattle;111.550;110.225;111.200 S;1.025
Feeder Cattle;142.200;141.475;142.000 S;0.300
Feeder Cattle;141.625;140.450;141.525 S;0.900
Lean Hogs;69.550;68.250;69.500 S;1.175
Lean Hogs;64.500;63.275;64.350 S;0.250
Wheat;560^2;547^2;549^0 S;-9^0
Wheat;568^0;555^2;557^0 S;-8^6
KC Wheat;494^4;483^2;484^2 S;-7^4
KC Wheat;505^2;494^2;495^0 S;-7^6
MPS Wheat;541^6;532^4;533^0 S;-6^6
MPS Wheat;554^0;545^4;546^0 S;-6^6
Corn;370^2;365^6;368^4 S;-0^6
Corn;379^4;375^4;377^4 S;-1^2
Soybeans;1025^4;1011^0;1014^4 S;-5^2
Soybeans;1029^6;1015^4;1018^6 S;-5^6
BFP Milk;16.36;16.23;16.25 S;0.06
BFP Milk;18.95;18.35;18.45 S;0.13
BFP Milk;18.60;18.04;18.17 S;0.00
BFP Milk;17.51;17.21;17.34 S;0.13
BFP Milk;16.80;16.56;16.76 S;0.09
Sugar;13.06;12.77;12.82 S;-0.07
Sugar;13.57;13.27;13.33 S;-0.08
B-Pound;1.2782;1.2679;1.2720 S;-0.0016
J-Yen;0.95405;0.94850;0.94955 S;-0.00465
Canada Dollar;1.17390;1.16710;1.16775 S;-0.00495
Euro-Currency;1.0907;1.0844;1.0845 S;-0.0049
Swiss Franc;94.495;93.965;94.018 P;0.442
US Dollar;1901.6;1848.0;1860.5 S;-45.8
Comex Gold;1909.9;1856.0;1868.4 S;-46.1
Comex Gold;24.000;23.000;23.014 S;-1.442
Comex Silver;24.620;22.725;23.105 S;-1.798
