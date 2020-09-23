 Skip to main content
Commodities
commodities

Commodities

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Live Cattle;111.550;110.225;111.200 S;1.025

Feeder Cattle;142.200;141.475;142.000 S;0.300

Feeder Cattle;141.625;140.450;141.525 S;0.900

Lean Hogs;69.550;68.250;69.500 S;1.175

Lean Hogs;64.500;63.275;64.350 S;0.250

Wheat;560^2;547^2;549^0 S;-9^0

Wheat;568^0;555^2;557^0 S;-8^6

KC Wheat;494^4;483^2;484^2 S;-7^4

KC Wheat;505^2;494^2;495^0 S;-7^6

MPS Wheat;541^6;532^4;533^0 S;-6^6

MPS Wheat;554^0;545^4;546^0 S;-6^6

Corn;370^2;365^6;368^4 S;-0^6

Corn;379^4;375^4;377^4 S;-1^2

Soybeans;1025^4;1011^0;1014^4 S;-5^2

Soybeans;1029^6;1015^4;1018^6 S;-5^6

BFP Milk;16.36;16.23;16.25 S;0.06

BFP Milk;18.95;18.35;18.45 S;0.13

BFP Milk;18.60;18.04;18.17 S;0.00

BFP Milk;17.51;17.21;17.34 S;0.13

BFP Milk;16.80;16.56;16.76 S;0.09

Sugar;13.06;12.77;12.82 S;-0.07

Sugar;13.57;13.27;13.33 S;-0.08

B-Pound;1.2782;1.2679;1.2720 S;-0.0016

J-Yen;0.95405;0.94850;0.94955 S;-0.00465

Canada Dollar;1.17390;1.16710;1.16775 S;-0.00495

Euro-Currency;1.0907;1.0844;1.0845 S;-0.0049

Swiss Franc;94.495;93.965;94.018 P;0.442

US Dollar;1901.6;1848.0;1860.5 S;-45.8

Comex Gold;1909.9;1856.0;1868.4 S;-46.1

Comex Gold;24.000;23.000;23.014 S;-1.442

Comex Silver;24.620;22.725;23.105 S;-1.798

StoneX Group Inc.

www.stonex.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

