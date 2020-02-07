Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;120.300;119.200;119.800 S;0.050

Nov;Feeder Cattle;136.075;135.000;135.200 S;-0.700

Jan;Feeder Cattle;137.700;136.950;137.500 S;-0.075

Dec;Lean Hogs;57.800;57.025;57.100 S;-0.600

Feb;Lean Hogs;66.850;65.025;66.250 S;1.375

Dec;Wheat;563^0;553^2;558^6 S;2^4

Mar;Wheat;560^0;551^0;556^6 S;3^2

Dec;KC Wheat;474^0;466^0;472^4 S;4^6

Mar;KC Wheat;480^2;472^6;478^4 S;4^0

Dec;MPS Wheat;537^4;531^4;535^6 S;3^2

Mar;MPS Wheat;547^4;542^2;545^4 S;3^0

Dec;Corn;385^0;380^0;383^4 S;4^2

Mar;Corn;389^4;385^0;388^4 S;4^0

Jan;Soybeans;884^6;876^2;882^0 S;1^0

Mar;Soybeans;898^2;890^0;895^0 S;0^2

Nov;BFP Milk;17.08;16.95;17.06 S;0.09

Dec;BFP Milk;17.42;17.17;17.42 S;0.14

Jan;BFP Milk;17.52;17.30;17.50 S;0.21

Feb;BFP Milk;17.46;17.22;17.45 S;0.22

Mar;BFP Milk;17.57;17.40;17.54 S;0.20

Mar;Sugar;15.00;14.69;14.92 S;0.18

May;Sugar;14.76;14.50;14.69 S;0.15

Dec;B-Pound;1.2972;1.2898;1.2899 S;-0.0036

Dec;J-Yen;0.91465;0.91020;0.91295 S;0.00165

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75250;0.75060;0.75170 S;-0.00080

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.10085;1.09660;1.09700 S;-0.00325

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0292;1.0249;1.0258 S;-0.0023

Dec;US Dollar;98.590;98.300;98.571 S;0.204

Dec;Comex Gold;1571.9;1560.5;1568.6 S;4.9

Feb;Comex Gold;1577.8;1563.5;1573.4 S;4.3

Dec;Comex Silver;17.855;17.605;17.692 S;-0.123

Mar;Comex Silver;17.935;17.695;17.773 S;-0.124

Dec;Coffee;99.90;97.70;98.35 S;0.20

Mar;Coffee;102.10;99.90;100.50 S;0.15

Mar;Crude Oil;51.48;50.09;50.32 S;-0.52

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments