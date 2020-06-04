commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;98.250;97.075;97.925 S;0.575
Nov;Feeder Cattle;135.325;133.625;134.725 S;0.500
Jan;Feeder Cattle;136.925;135.200;136.500 S;0.725
Dec;Lean Hogs;48.900;46.450;48.425 S;-0.225
Feb;Lean Hogs;54.250;52.925;53.575 S;0.100
Dec;Wheat;529^0;512^0;523^6 S;11^6
Mar;Wheat;532^6;515^6;527^4 S;11^6
Dec;KC Wheat;476^6;457^0;472^2 S;14^4
Mar;KC Wheat;483^4;464^2;479^2 S;14^4
Dec;MPS Wheat;529^6;519^4;526^2 S;6^0
Mar;MPS Wheat;540^4;530^6;537^4 S;6^2
Dec;Corn;329^4;324^0;329^0 S;5^0
Mar;Corn;333^6;328^2;333^2 S;4^6
Jan;Soybeans;873^2;855^2;867^6 S;10^2
Mar;Soybeans;873^4;857^2;868^6 S;9^6
Nov;BFP Milk;20.27;19.83;20.21 S;0.38
Dec;BFP Milk;19.04;18.66;18.99 S;0.31
Jan;BFP Milk;17.59;17.34;17.56 S;0.20
Feb;BFP Milk;17.10;16.98;17.07 S;0.05
Mar;BFP Milk;16.90;16.79;16.86 S;0.00
Mar;Sugar;11.74;11.44;11.73 S;0.11
May;Sugar;11.82;11.54;11.80 S;0.10
Dec;B-Pound;1.2634;1.2501;1.2614 S;0.0025
Dec;J-Yen;0.92070;0.91580;0.91650 S;-0.00160
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.13645;1.11965;1.13520 S;0.01115
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0481;1.0393;1.0475 S;0.0078
Dec;Swiss Franc;97.635;96.560;96.657 S;-0.602
Dec;US Dollar;1718.0;1694.5;1718.9 S;21.1
Dec;Comex Gold;1729.0;1698.9;1727.4 S;22.6
Feb;Comex Gold;18.130;17.785;18.061 S;0.103
Dec;Comex Silver;18.270;17.920;18.206 S;0.116
Dec;Coffee;98.95;96.25;98.15 S;-0.95
Mar;Coffee;100.55;97.80;99.70 S;-0.85
Jun;Crude Oil;37.62;36.38;37.41 S;0.12
