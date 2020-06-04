Commodities
Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;98.250;97.075;97.925 S;0.575

Nov;Feeder Cattle;135.325;133.625;134.725 S;0.500

Jan;Feeder Cattle;136.925;135.200;136.500 S;0.725

Dec;Lean Hogs;48.900;46.450;48.425 S;-0.225

Feb;Lean Hogs;54.250;52.925;53.575 S;0.100

Dec;Wheat;529^0;512^0;523^6 S;11^6

Mar;Wheat;532^6;515^6;527^4 S;11^6

Dec;KC Wheat;476^6;457^0;472^2 S;14^4

Mar;KC Wheat;483^4;464^2;479^2 S;14^4

Dec;MPS Wheat;529^6;519^4;526^2 S;6^0

Mar;MPS Wheat;540^4;530^6;537^4 S;6^2

Dec;Corn;329^4;324^0;329^0 S;5^0

Mar;Corn;333^6;328^2;333^2 S;4^6

Jan;Soybeans;873^2;855^2;867^6 S;10^2

Mar;Soybeans;873^4;857^2;868^6 S;9^6

Nov;BFP Milk;20.27;19.83;20.21 S;0.38

Dec;BFP Milk;19.04;18.66;18.99 S;0.31

Jan;BFP Milk;17.59;17.34;17.56 S;0.20

Feb;BFP Milk;17.10;16.98;17.07 S;0.05

Mar;BFP Milk;16.90;16.79;16.86 S;0.00

Mar;Sugar;11.74;11.44;11.73 S;0.11

May;Sugar;11.82;11.54;11.80 S;0.10

Dec;B-Pound;1.2634;1.2501;1.2614 S;0.0025

Dec;J-Yen;0.92070;0.91580;0.91650 S;-0.00160

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.13645;1.11965;1.13520 S;0.01115

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0481;1.0393;1.0475 S;0.0078

Dec;Swiss Franc;97.635;96.560;96.657 S;-0.602

Dec;US Dollar;1718.0;1694.5;1718.9 S;21.1

Dec;Comex Gold;1729.0;1698.9;1727.4 S;22.6

Feb;Comex Gold;18.130;17.785;18.061 S;0.103

Dec;Comex Silver;18.270;17.920;18.206 S;0.116

Dec;Coffee;98.95;96.25;98.15 S;-0.95

Mar;Coffee;100.55;97.80;99.70 S;-0.85

Jun;Crude Oil;37.62;36.38;37.41 S;0.12

