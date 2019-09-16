Aug Live Cattle 105.175 103.825 104.025 S -0.350
Oct Live Cattle 111.750 110.375 110.450 S -0.650
Aug Feeder Cattle 137.000 136.050 136.550 S 0.050
Oct Feeder Cattle 134.850 132.625 133.175 S -0.850
Aug Lean Hogs 71.600 67.125 70.675 S 1.975
Oct Lean Hogs 76.850 74.150 75.850 S 0.750
Jul Wheat 490^0 482^2 488^6 S 5^2
Sep Wheat 496^2 488^4 495^2 S 5^6
Jul KC Wheat 409^6 398^6 409^0 S 9^2
Sep KC Wheat 423^4 413^2 422^6 S 8^6
Jul MPS Wheat 512^2 505^0 509^0 S 3^4
Sep MPS Wheat 526^4 520^0 523^6 S 3^2
Jul Corn 374^6 367^4 374^0 S 5^2
Sep Corn 386^6 380^0 386^0 S 4^4
Jul Soybeans 904^6 894^2 900^0 S 1^2
Aug Soybeans 917^6 907^2 913^6 S 1^4
Jul BFP Milk 18.36 18.29 18.34 S 0.03
Aug BFP Milk 19.82 19.20 19.74 S 0.49
Sep BFP Milk 18.77 18.32 18.73 S 0.36
Oct BFP Milk 17.92 17.56 17.83 S 0.16
Nov BFP Milk 17.10 16.90 17.06 S 0.14
Jul Sugar 11.34 11.04 11.09 S 0.20
Oct Sugar 11.34 11.04 11.09 S 0.20
Jun B-Pound 1.2500 1.2413 1.2416 S -0.0065
Jun J-Yen 0.93015 0.92610 0.92625 S 0.00145
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75785 0.75445 0.75375 P 0.00245
Jun Euro-Currency 1.10850 1.10035 1.10075 S -0.00625
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0137 1.0064 1.0069 S -0.0029
Jun US Dollar 98.500 98.055 98.255 P 0.245
Aug Comex Gold 1519.7 1503.4 1511.5 S 9.4
Oct Comex Gold 1525.7 1509.9 1517.8 S 9.1
Sep Comex Silver 18.075 17.690 18.026 S 0.381
Dec Comex Silver 18.180 17.820 18.160 S 0.377
Sep Treasury Bond 159^15 157^30 157^20 P 1^8
Sep Coffee 104.95 101.60 104.30 S 1.55
Dec Coffee 108.45 105.20 107.85 S 1.55
Jul Cotton 61.62 61.30 61.59 S -0.04
Mar Cotton 63.25 62.35 62.96 S 0.18
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.7526 1.6300 1.7301 S 0.1909
Aug Heating Oil 2.0921 1.9816 2.0796 S 0.1965
Jul Natural Gas 2.700 2.641 2.681 S 0.066
Aug Crude Oil 63.89 58.62 62.67 S 7.64
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
