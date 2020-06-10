Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;98.150;96.075;96.500 S;-1.300
Nov;Feeder Cattle;134.750;131.575;132.675 S;-1.575
Jan;Feeder Cattle;136.075;133.100;134.150 S;-1.400
Dec;Lean Hogs;48.150;47.725;47.850 S;-0.225
Feb;Lean Hogs;53.425;51.575;52.800 S;-0.175
Dec;Wheat;527^6;513^2;506^2 P;-8^4
Mar;Wheat;531^2;518^0;511^4 P;-7^2
Dec;KC Wheat;476^0;459^4;457^4 P;-11^0
Mar;KC Wheat;483^0;467^4;466^0 P;-10^0
Dec;MPS Wheat;528^6;515^6;519^4 P;-7^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;540^2;527^6;531^6 P;-6^6
Dec;Corn;332^4;328^2;326^2 P;2^2
Mar;Corn;336^6;332^4;331^6 P;2^2
Jan;Soybeans;873^4;865^2;865^4 P;0^0
Mar;Soybeans;874^4;866^6;867^6 P;1^2
Nov;BFP Milk;20.20;19.53;20.35 P;-0.41
Dec;BFP Milk;19.29;19.16;19.36 P;-0.07
Jan;BFP Milk;17.60;17.32;17.82 P;-0.19
Feb;BFP Milk;17.12;16.94;17.38 P;-0.09
Mar;BFP Milk;16.96;16.70;17.13 P;-0.02
Mar;Sugar;12.25;11.94;12.23 S;0.23
May;Sugar;12.40;12.12;12.38 S;0.22
Dec;B-Pound;1.2750;1.2746;1.2769 P;-0.0020
Dec;J-Yen;0.93360;0.93345;0.93370 P;-0.00020
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.13800;1.13770;1.13940 P;-0.00150
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0599;1.0597;1.0597 P;0.0000
Dec;Swiss Franc;96.465;95.705;95.950 S;-0.371
Dec;US Dollar;1738.7;1737.2;1713.3 P;25.4
Dec;Comex Gold;1749.8;1746.1;1720.7 P;29.0
Feb;Comex Gold;18.390;18.330;17.796 P;0.594
Dec;Comex Silver;18.515;18.515;17.973 P;0.542
Dec;Coffee;98.65;96.40;96.75 S;-1.05
Mar;Coffee;100.40;98.15;98.55 S;-1.15
Jun;Crude Oil;39.09;38.83;39.60 P;-0.58
