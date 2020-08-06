You have permission to edit this article.
Commodities
Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;108.500;106.525;106.975 S;-0.475

Nov;Feeder Cattle;145.975;143.200;143.475 S;-1.325

Jan;Feeder Cattle;148.875;145.700;145.875 S;-0.600

Dec;Lean Hogs;50.000;49.450;49.750 S;0.300

Feb;Lean Hogs;49.750;48.925;49.200 S;-0.100

Dec;Wheat;515^0;500^6;501^2 S;-9^4

Mar;Wheat;520^6;507^6;508^2 S;-9^2

Dec;KC Wheat;426^2;414^6;417^2 S;-9^2

Mar;KC Wheat;437^2;425^4;428^2 S;-9^0

Dec;MPS Wheat;503^2;495^4;496^0 S;-5^4

Mar;MPS Wheat;517^0;510^4;510^6 S;-5^2

Dec;Corn;312^6;309^4;311^2 S;0^2

Mar;Corn;324^6;321^2;323^6 S;0^4

Jan;Soybeans;886^0;880^0;880^6 S;-1^2

Mar;Soybeans;880^4;872^4;874^6 S;-1^4

Nov;BFP Milk;19.86;19.47;19.81 S;0.31

Dec;BFP Milk;17.34;16.58;16.91 S;-0.09

Jan;BFP Milk;17.50;17.00;17.14 S;-0.20

Feb;BFP Milk;17.44;16.87;16.93 S;-0.31

Mar;BFP Milk;16.79;16.42;16.46 S;-0.30

Mar;Sugar;12.98;12.51;12.94 S;0.40

May;Sugar;13.53;13.12;13.50 S;0.35

Dec;B-Pound;1.3189;1.3117;1.3153 S;0.0023

Dec;J-Yen;0.95005;0.94640;0.94750 S;0.00030

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.19260;1.18265;1.18840 S;0.00080

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.1042;1.0965;1.0998 S;-0.0025

Dec;Swiss Franc;93.085;92.475;92.768 S;-0.040

Dec;US Dollar;2063.0;2040.0;2051.5 S;23.4

Dec;Comex Gold;2070.0;2037.2;2058.4 S;23.9

Feb;Comex Gold;28.880;26.935;28.400 S;1.915

Dec;Comex Silver;29.155;27.200;28.679 S;1.954

Dec;Coffee;124.20;116.45;117.00 S;-4.55

Mar;Coffee;125.75;118.40;118.95 S;-4.45

Jun;Crude Oil;42.65;41.61;41.95 S;-0.15

