Aug Live Cattle 122.775 121.625 122.675 S 0.300

Oct Live Cattle 119.950 118.725 119.750 S 0.200

Aug Feeder Cattle 161.400 159.825 160.675 S 0.225

Oct Feeder Cattle 161.400 159.825 160.675 S 0.225

Aug Lean Hogs 97.025 94.350 96.750 S 0.625

Oct Lean Hogs 101.225 98.600 100.550 S -0.075

Jul Wheat 448^2 439^2 444^2 S -2^6

Sep Wheat 451^4 443^2 448^2 S -2^0

Jul KC Wheat 423^4 415^2 420^0 S -0^4

Sep KC Wheat 430^0 420^6 425^6 S -0^4

Jul MPS Wheat 529^4 521^6 523^6 S -4^2

Sep MPS Wheat 533^4 528^4 529^4 S -1^6

Jul Corn 359^2 357^0 358^4 S 0^2

Sep Corn 367^6 365^6 367^2 S 0^2

Jul Soybeans 882^0 876^4 880^4 S 1^4

Aug Soybeans 895^4 890^2 894^2 S 1^6

Jul BFP Milk 15.88 15.62 15.69 S 0.00

Aug BFP Milk 16.01 15.79 15.95 S 0.07

Sep BFP Milk 16001 15.79 15.69 S 0.06

Oct BFP Milk 16.46 16.36 16.42 S 0.02

Nov BFP Milk 16.68 16.59 16.65 S 0.03

Jul Sugar 12.79 12.33 12.76 S 0.41

Oct Sugar 13.01 12.51 12.98 S 0.45

Jun B-Pound 1.3089 1.3016 1.3017 S -0.0051

Jun J-Yen 0.89880 0.89640 0.89700 S 0.00080

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75150 0.74900 0.74960 S -0.00255

Jun Euro-Currency 1.13575 1.12795 1.12830 S -0.00705

Jun Swiss Franc 0.9959 0.9895 0.9899 S -0.0049

Jun US Dollar 97.290 96.620 97.15 S 0.487

Aug Comex Gold 1279.7 1273.0 1276.0 S -0.8

Oct Comex Gold 1285.4 1278.9 1282.0 S -0.4

Sep Comex Silver 15.070 14.975 15.038 S 0.012

Dec Comex Silver 15.140 15.080 15.127 S 0.013

Sep Coffee 93.65 89.50 92.90 S 3.25

Dec Coffee 96.10 92.10 95.40 S 3.15

Aug Crude Oil 64.24 63.55 64.07 S 0.25

