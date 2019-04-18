Aug Live Cattle 122.775 121.625 122.675 S 0.300
Oct Live Cattle 119.950 118.725 119.750 S 0.200
Aug Feeder Cattle 161.400 159.825 160.675 S 0.225
Oct Feeder Cattle 161.400 159.825 160.675 S 0.225
Aug Lean Hogs 97.025 94.350 96.750 S 0.625
Oct Lean Hogs 101.225 98.600 100.550 S -0.075
Jul Wheat 448^2 439^2 444^2 S -2^6
Sep Wheat 451^4 443^2 448^2 S -2^0
Jul KC Wheat 423^4 415^2 420^0 S -0^4
Sep KC Wheat 430^0 420^6 425^6 S -0^4
Jul MPS Wheat 529^4 521^6 523^6 S -4^2
Sep MPS Wheat 533^4 528^4 529^4 S -1^6
Jul Corn 359^2 357^0 358^4 S 0^2
Sep Corn 367^6 365^6 367^2 S 0^2
Jul Soybeans 882^0 876^4 880^4 S 1^4
Aug Soybeans 895^4 890^2 894^2 S 1^6
Jul BFP Milk 15.88 15.62 15.69 S 0.00
Aug BFP Milk 16.01 15.79 15.95 S 0.07
Sep BFP Milk 16001 15.79 15.69 S 0.06
Oct BFP Milk 16.46 16.36 16.42 S 0.02
Nov BFP Milk 16.68 16.59 16.65 S 0.03
Jul Sugar 12.79 12.33 12.76 S 0.41
Oct Sugar 13.01 12.51 12.98 S 0.45
Jun B-Pound 1.3089 1.3016 1.3017 S -0.0051
Jun J-Yen 0.89880 0.89640 0.89700 S 0.00080
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75150 0.74900 0.74960 S -0.00255
Jun Euro-Currency 1.13575 1.12795 1.12830 S -0.00705
Jun Swiss Franc 0.9959 0.9895 0.9899 S -0.0049
Jun US Dollar 97.290 96.620 97.15 S 0.487
Aug Comex Gold 1279.7 1273.0 1276.0 S -0.8
Oct Comex Gold 1285.4 1278.9 1282.0 S -0.4
Sep Comex Silver 15.070 14.975 15.038 S 0.012
Dec Comex Silver 15.140 15.080 15.127 S 0.013
Sep Coffee 93.65 89.50 92.90 S 3.25
Dec Coffee 96.10 92.10 95.40 S 3.15
Aug Crude Oil 64.24 63.55 64.07 S 0.25
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
