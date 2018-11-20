Aug Live Cattle 120.150 119.125 119.725 S -0.275

Oct Live Cattle 122.000 121.100 121.575 S -0.275

Aug Feeder Cattle 147.275 146.175 146.875 S -0.400

Oct Feeder Cattle 144.750 143.975 144.500 S -0.150

Aug Lean Hogs 69.500 66.875 67.125 S -1.900

Oct Lean Hogs 73.425 71.525 71.675 S -1.325

Jul Wheat 502%5E4 495%5E4 500%5E6 S 2%5E2

Sep Wheat 509%5E6 503%5E6 508%5E4 S 2%5E0

Jul KC Wheat 476%5E2 469%5E6 473%5E0 S -1%5E2

Sep KC Wheat 500%5E6 493%5E4 497%5E2 S -1%5E4

Jul MPS Wheat 572%5E0 569%5E4 569%5E6 S -1%5E6

Sep MPS Wheat 571%5E6 568%5E4 570%5E2 S 0%5E6

Jul Corn 363%5E4 361%5E2 361%5E2 S -1%5E0

Sep Corn 374%5E4 372%5E0 372%5E2 S -1%5E0

Jul Soybeans 885%5E6 870%5E4 881%5E0 S 7%5E2

Aug Soybeans 899%5E2 884%5E4 894%5E4 S 7%5E0

Jul BFP Milk 14.66 14.40 14.46 S -0.21

Aug BFP Milk 14.78 14.49 14.56 S -0.24

Sep BFP Milk 14.95 14.70 14.76 S -0.22

Oct BFP Milk 15.19 14.97 15.01 S -0.17

Nov BFP Milk 15.40 15.32 15.36 S -0.11

Jul Sugar 12.91 12.36 12.46 S -0.34

Oct Sugar 13.03 12.52 12.59 S -0.34

Jun B-Pound 1.2898 1.2791 1.2800 S -0.0073

Jun J-Yen 0.89190 0.88755 0.88855 S -0.00150

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76050 0.75115 0.75135 S -0.00775

Jun Euro-Currency 1.14950 1.13810 1.13905 S -0.00925

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0114 1.0065 1.0073 S -0.0018

Jun US Dollar 96.770 95.930 96.066 P 0.679

Aug Comex Gold 1235.4 1226.1 1227.0 S -3.7

Oct Comex Gold 1241.0 1232.0 1232.9 S -3.6

Sep Comex Silver 14.595 14.330 14.389 S -0.137

Dec Comex Silver 14.675 14.470 14.480 S -0.144

Sep Treasury Bond 140%5E9 139%5E19 140%5E1 S 0%5E8

Sep Coffee 116.90 114.40 114.90 S -1.75

Dec Coffee 119.60 117.25 117.75 S -1.70

Jul Cotton 76.19 75.22 75.27 S -0.61

Mar Cotton 79.63 78.63 78.67 S -0.65

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5755 1.4624 1.4792 S -0.0928

Aug Heating Oil 2.0801 1.9643 1.9818 S -0.1036

Jul Natural Gas 4.672 4.274 4.523 S -0.151

Aug Crude Oil 57.44 52.77 53.43 S -3.95

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

