Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;127.550;126.625;127.050 S;-0.325
Nov;Feeder Cattle;147.100;145.550;146.825 S;0.925
Jan;Feeder Cattle;146.900;144.925;146.525 S;1.400
Dec;Lean Hogs;70.200;68.600;69.025 S;-0.200
Feb;Lean Hogs;76.525;75.200;75.750 S;0.000
Dec;Wheat;555^6;545^2;552^6 S;2^4
Mar;Wheat;558^6;548^4;556^2 S;3^0
Dec;KC Wheat;482^6;469^6;480^0 S;5^0
Mar;KC Wheat;490^2;477^6;487^6 S;4^6
Dec;MPS Wheat;549^0;542^2;547^6 S;1^0
Mar;MPS Wheat;558^6;552^2;556^6 S;0^6
Dec;Corn;385^4;382^2;384^2 S;-0^2
Mar;Corn;392^0;389^0;391^2 S;-0^2
Jan;Soybeans;940^0;935^6;938^2 S;3^2
Mar;Soybeans;950^4;938^0;947^2 S;3^2
Nov;BFP Milk;17.15;16.94;17.00 S;-0.11
Dec;BFP Milk;17.33;17.03;17.09 S;-0.11
Jan;BFP Milk;17.46;17.28;17.34 S;-0.07
Feb;BFP Milk;17.40;17.32;17.35 S;0.01
Mar;BFP Milk;17.34;17.26;17.32 S;0.02
Mar;Sugar;13.74;13.41;13.47 S;-0.12
May;Sugar;13.80;13.50;13.56 S;-0.11
Dec;B-Pound;1.3194;1.3105;1.3125 S;-0.0020
Dec;J-Yen;0.93235;0.91870;0.91885 S;-0.00560
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.77055;0.76665;0.76770 S;-0.00160
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.12155;1.11550;1.11580 S;-0.00340
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0395;1.0315;1.0318 S;-0.0029
Dec;US Dollar;97.010;96.525;96.996 S;0.283
Dec;Comex Gold;1613.3;1553.4;1560.2 S;-18.5
Feb;Comex Gold;1619.6;1559.8;1566.5 S;-18.2
Dec;Comex Silver;18.895;18.085;18.167 S;-0.298
Mar;Comex Silver;18.965;18.175;18.256 S;-0.300
Dec;Coffee;123.05;118.25;119.15 S;-3.25
Mar;Coffee;125.35;120.65;121.45 S;-3.25
Jan;Crude Oil;65.65;59.15;59.61 S;-2.74
