Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;127.425;125.400;126.475 S;-0.700

Nov;Feeder Cattle;145.850;142.775;144.650 S;-0.675

Jan;Feeder Cattle;144.750;141.325;143.725 S;-0.500

Dec;Lean Hogs;72.600;70.775;71.550 S;0.125

Feb;Lean Hogs;78.825;77.400;78.000 S;0.075

Dec;Wheat;567^4;558^2;560^2 S;1^4

Mar;Wheat;570^4;561^4;563^2 S;1^4

Dec;KC Wheat;496^6;483^4;485^2 S;-0^6

Mar;KC Wheat;504^6;492^0;493^6 S;-0^4

Dec;MPS Wheat;566^2;556^6;558^2 S;-2^6

Mar;MPS Wheat;575^2;566^4;568^2 S;-2^0

Dec;Corn;392^0;387^2;391^4 S;3^6

Mar;Corn;398^4;394^4;398^0 S;3^2

Jan;Soybeans;949^0;941^6;944^2 S;1^2

Mar;Soybeans;961^0;953^6;956^2 S;0^6

Nov;BFP Milk;17.41;17.03;17.06 S;-0.18

Dec;BFP Milk;17.45;17.08;17.08 S;-0.28

Jan;BFP Milk;17.47;17.23;17.25 S;-0.18

Feb;BFP Milk;17.39;17.25;17.25 S;-0.12

Mar;BFP Milk;17.34;17.22;17.25 S;-0.12

Mar;Sugar;13.53;13.10;13.13 S;-0.29

May;Sugar;13.62;13.20;13.24 S;-0.30

Dec;B-Pound;1.3293;1.3142;1.3156 S;-0.0126

Dec;J-Yen;0.92770;0.92215;0.92485 S;0.00020

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.77130;0.76910;0.77000 S;-0.00055

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.12755;1.12135;1.12170 S;-0.00610

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0396;1.0324;1.0337 S;-0.0054

Dec;US Dollar;96.560;96.100;96.525 S;0.432

Dec;Comex Gold;1534.0;1519.7;1528.1 S;7.8

Feb;Comex Gold;1540.1;1526.0;1534.3 S;7.9

Dec;Comex Silver;18.150;17.830;18.046 S;0.144

Mar;Comex Silver;18.230;17.920;18.134 S;0.141

Dec;Coffee;130.95;126.50;127.10 S;-2.60

Mar;Coffee;133.10;128.80;129.40 S;-2.50

Jan;Crude Oil;61.60;60.64;61.18 S;0.10

