Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;127.425;125.400;126.475 S;-0.700
Nov;Feeder Cattle;145.850;142.775;144.650 S;-0.675
Jan;Feeder Cattle;144.750;141.325;143.725 S;-0.500
Dec;Lean Hogs;72.600;70.775;71.550 S;0.125
Feb;Lean Hogs;78.825;77.400;78.000 S;0.075
Dec;Wheat;567^4;558^2;560^2 S;1^4
Mar;Wheat;570^4;561^4;563^2 S;1^4
Dec;KC Wheat;496^6;483^4;485^2 S;-0^6
Mar;KC Wheat;504^6;492^0;493^6 S;-0^4
Dec;MPS Wheat;566^2;556^6;558^2 S;-2^6
Mar;MPS Wheat;575^2;566^4;568^2 S;-2^0
Dec;Corn;392^0;387^2;391^4 S;3^6
Mar;Corn;398^4;394^4;398^0 S;3^2
Jan;Soybeans;949^0;941^6;944^2 S;1^2
Mar;Soybeans;961^0;953^6;956^2 S;0^6
Nov;BFP Milk;17.41;17.03;17.06 S;-0.18
Dec;BFP Milk;17.45;17.08;17.08 S;-0.28
Jan;BFP Milk;17.47;17.23;17.25 S;-0.18
Feb;BFP Milk;17.39;17.25;17.25 S;-0.12
Mar;BFP Milk;17.34;17.22;17.25 S;-0.12
Mar;Sugar;13.53;13.10;13.13 S;-0.29
May;Sugar;13.62;13.20;13.24 S;-0.30
Dec;B-Pound;1.3293;1.3142;1.3156 S;-0.0126
Dec;J-Yen;0.92770;0.92215;0.92485 S;0.00020
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.77130;0.76910;0.77000 S;-0.00055
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.12755;1.12135;1.12170 S;-0.00610
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0396;1.0324;1.0337 S;-0.0054
Dec;US Dollar;96.560;96.100;96.525 S;0.432
Dec;Comex Gold;1534.0;1519.7;1528.1 S;7.8
Feb;Comex Gold;1540.1;1526.0;1534.3 S;7.9
Dec;Comex Silver;18.150;17.830;18.046 S;0.144
Mar;Comex Silver;18.230;17.920;18.134 S;0.141
Dec;Coffee;130.95;126.50;127.10 S;-2.60
Mar;Coffee;133.10;128.80;129.40 S;-2.50
Jan;Crude Oil;61.60;60.64;61.18 S;0.10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.