Commodities
0 comments
commodities

Commodities

  • 0

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;103.400;100.625;102.675 S;2.000

Nov;Feeder Cattle;136.000;132.625;134.875 S;1.800

Jan;Feeder Cattle;137.025;133.800;135.850 S;1.825

Dec;Lean Hogs;45.350;44.625;44.725 S;-0.075

Feb;Lean Hogs;49.875;48.850;49.200 S;0.125

Dec;Wheat;499^0;486^4;490^0 S;-8^6

Mar;Wheat;499^2;488^4;492^0 S;-6^6

Dec;KC Wheat;438^4;425^2;427^2 S;-15^2

Mar;KC Wheat;443^6;432^6;434^0 S;-8^6

Dec;MPS Wheat;506^0;498^6;495^6 S;-11^4

Mar;MPS Wheat;518^0;510^0;510^2 S;-7^2

Dec;Corn;350^2;342^2;342^4 S;-5^6

Mar;Corn;353^4;343^0;343^4 S;-7^0

Jan;Soybeans;898^0;890^2;892^4 S;-1^2

Mar;Soybeans;895^6;889^0;891^2 S;-0^2

Nov;BFP Milk;23.17;22.71;22.97 S;0.12

Dec;BFP Milk;21.08;20.33;20.95 S;0.54

Jan;BFP Milk;18.87;18.42;18.81 S;0.45

Feb;BFP Milk;17.74;17.45;17.74 S;0.36

Mar;BFP Milk;17.19;16.95;17.16 S;0.31

Mar;Sugar;12.25;12.02;12.24 S;0.07

May;Sugar;12.90;12.68;12.89 S;0.08

Dec;B-Pound;1.2536;1.2461;1.2466 S;-0.0004

Dec;J-Yen;0.93255;0.92910;0.93030 S;-0.00050

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.13205;1.12410;1.12455 S;-0.00065

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0631;1.0587;1.0590 S;0.0011

Dec;Swiss Franc;97.335;96.790;97.301 S;0.050

Dec;US Dollar;1791.7;1766.3;1790.0 S;7.8

Dec;Comex Gold;1802.5;1777.5;1801.0 S;8.0

Feb;Comex Gold;18.215;17.945;18.244 S;-0.093

Dec;Comex Silver;18.400;17.995;18.322 S;0.062

Dec;Coffee;100.35;99.50;102.25 S;-0.80

Mar;Coffee;104.65;102.50;130.20 S;-0.80

Jun;Crude Oil;40.74;39.46;40.65 S;0.52

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Jean Maxine Wanzenried, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News