commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;103.400;100.625;102.675 S;2.000
Nov;Feeder Cattle;136.000;132.625;134.875 S;1.800
Jan;Feeder Cattle;137.025;133.800;135.850 S;1.825
Dec;Lean Hogs;45.350;44.625;44.725 S;-0.075
Feb;Lean Hogs;49.875;48.850;49.200 S;0.125
Dec;Wheat;499^0;486^4;490^0 S;-8^6
Mar;Wheat;499^2;488^4;492^0 S;-6^6
Dec;KC Wheat;438^4;425^2;427^2 S;-15^2
Mar;KC Wheat;443^6;432^6;434^0 S;-8^6
Dec;MPS Wheat;506^0;498^6;495^6 S;-11^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;518^0;510^0;510^2 S;-7^2
Dec;Corn;350^2;342^2;342^4 S;-5^6
Mar;Corn;353^4;343^0;343^4 S;-7^0
Jan;Soybeans;898^0;890^2;892^4 S;-1^2
Mar;Soybeans;895^6;889^0;891^2 S;-0^2
Nov;BFP Milk;23.17;22.71;22.97 S;0.12
Dec;BFP Milk;21.08;20.33;20.95 S;0.54
Jan;BFP Milk;18.87;18.42;18.81 S;0.45
Feb;BFP Milk;17.74;17.45;17.74 S;0.36
Mar;BFP Milk;17.19;16.95;17.16 S;0.31
Mar;Sugar;12.25;12.02;12.24 S;0.07
May;Sugar;12.90;12.68;12.89 S;0.08
Dec;B-Pound;1.2536;1.2461;1.2466 S;-0.0004
Dec;J-Yen;0.93255;0.92910;0.93030 S;-0.00050
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.13205;1.12410;1.12455 S;-0.00065
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0631;1.0587;1.0590 S;0.0011
Dec;Swiss Franc;97.335;96.790;97.301 S;0.050
Dec;US Dollar;1791.7;1766.3;1790.0 S;7.8
Dec;Comex Gold;1802.5;1777.5;1801.0 S;8.0
Feb;Comex Gold;18.215;17.945;18.244 S;-0.093
Dec;Comex Silver;18.400;17.995;18.322 S;0.062
Dec;Coffee;100.35;99.50;102.25 S;-0.80
Mar;Coffee;104.65;102.50;130.20 S;-0.80
Jun;Crude Oil;40.74;39.46;40.65 S;0.52
