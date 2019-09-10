Aug Live Cattle 101.750 98.600 101.225 S 2.050

Oct Live Cattle 108.850 105.650 108.425 S 2.350

Aug Feeder Cattle 134.850 132.000 133.900 S 1.075

Oct Feeder Cattle 131.700 127.775 130.700 S 1.900

Aug Lean Hogs 62.775 57.775 61.775 S 1.825

Oct Lean Hogs 70.500 65.450 69.150 S 0.875

Jul Wheat 485^4 468^0 484^4 S 10^6

Sep Wheat 483^4 473^6 482^2 S 8^2

Jul KC Wheat 375^0 375^0 382^0 S -5^0

Sep KC Wheat 404^2 396^4 403^6 S 5^4

Jul MPS Wheat 491^4 491^4 477^2 P 14^2

Sep MPS Wheat 506^0 496^0 496^6 P 7^0

Jul Corn 349^4 344^0 348^4 S 8^6

Sep Corn 362^4 355^6 361^4 S 7^6

Jul Soybeans 852^2 845^4 859^2 S 7^2

Aug Soybeans 874^6 857^2 872^0 S 14^4

Jul BFP Milk 18.20 18.07 18.20 S 0.13

Aug BFP Milk 18.17 17.95 18.16 S 0.20

Sep BFP Milk 17.69 17.50 17.67 S 0.20

Oct BFP Milk 17.15 17.04 17.13 S 0.15

Nov BFP Milk 16.51 16.41 16.45 S 0.06

Jul Sugar 11.07 10.85 10.88 S -0.04

Oct Sugar 11.07 10.85 10.88 S -0.04

Jun B-Pound 1.2383 1.2310 1.2349 P 0.0005

Jun J-Yen 0.93335 0.93060 0.93360 P -0.00235

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76230 0.75900 0.76060 P 0.00080

Jun Euro-Currency 1.10645 1.10355 1.10580 P -0.00115

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0117 1.0074 1.0089 P 0.0004

Jun US Dollar 98.440 98.235 98.248 P 0.092

Aug Comex Gold 1509.1 1494.3 1499.2 S -11.8

Oct Comex Gold 1514.2 1501.0 1505.6 S -10.8

Sep Comex Silver 18.265 17.855 18.186 S 0.023

Dec Comex Silver 18.385 17.995 18.318 S 0.036

Sep Treasury Bond 163^2 161^15 162^31 P -1^15

Sep Coffee 102.25 98.00 101.60 S 3.35

Dec Coffee 105.65 101.40 105.00 S 3.35

Jul Cotton 59.76 59.20 59.12 P 0.64

Mar Cotton 60.30 59.59 59.59 P 0.25

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5961 1.5609 1.5690 P 0.0057

Aug Heating Oil 1.9635 1.9286 1.9289 P 0.0086

Jul Natural Gas 2.648 2.571 2.585 P -0.004

Aug Crude Oil 58.64 57.22 57.73 P -0.22

