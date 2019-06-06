Aug;Live Cattle;105.125;104.125;104.800 S;0.125

Oct;Live Cattle;106.075;105.050;105.750 S;0.200

Aug;Feeder Cattle;140.475;137.675;139.750 S;0.025

Oct;Feeder Cattle;140.275;136.575;139.275 S;-0.175

Aug;Lean Hogs;86.925;84.700;86.350 S;0.075

Oct;Lean Hogs;86.400;84.050;85.625 S;-0.450

Jul;Wheat;514^0;487^6;510^0 S;19^2

Sep;Wheat;517^0;494^0;514^2 S;16^4

Jul;KC Wheat;460^6;440^6;455^2 S;9^4

Sep;KC Wheat;473^2;453^6;468^4 S;9^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;566^2;547^0;565^0 S;18^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;575^0;556^6;574^2 S;17^4

Jul;Corn;421^4;407^0;420^4 S;5^6

Sep;Corn;430^4;416^4;429^4 S;5^2

Jul;Soybeans;872^2;857^6;868^6 S;-1^0

Aug;Soybeans;879^0;864^4;875^2 S;-1^0

Jul;BFP Milk;16.61;16.43;16.55 S;0.06

Aug;BFP Milk;16.98;16.87;16.94 S;-0.03

Sep;BFP Milk;17.26;17.20;17.24 S;-0.01

Oct;BFP Milk;17.26;17.21;17.24 S;-0.01

Nov;BFP Milk;17.12;17.07;17.10 S;0.00

Jul;Sugar;12.52;12.09;12.51 S;0.30

Oct;Sugar;12.72;12.37;12.72 S;0.23

Jun;B-Pound;1.2748;1.2674;1.2695 S;0.0004

Jun;J-Yen;0.92630;0.92190;0.92275 S;-0.00075

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75005;0.74640;0.74955 S;0.00350

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13180;1.12075;1.12810 S;0.00485

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0130;1.0045;1.0096 S;0.0025

Jun;US Dollar;97.390;96.720;96.997 S;-0.286

Aug;Comex Gold;1344.2;1331.3;1342.7 S;4.6

Oct;Comex Gold;1349.2;1337.7;1348.4 S;4.7

Sep;Comex Silver;15.065;14.800;14.978 S;0.088

Dec;Comex Silver;15.170;14.910;15.084 S;0.081

Sep;Coffee;105.10;101.25;104.60 S;2.85

Dec;Coffee;108.70;104.90;108.25 S;2.85

Aug;Crude Oil;53.30;51.33;52.73 S;1.39

