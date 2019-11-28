Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;127.000;125.625;126.700 S;1.025
Nov;Feeder Cattle;143.650;141.800;143.325 S;1.700
Jan;Feeder Cattle;144.100;142.375;143.925 S;1.700
Dec;Lean Hogs;61.525;60.500;60.675 S;-0.150
Feb;Lean Hogs;68.900;67.025;67.150 S;-0.675
Dec;Wheat;533^0;525^6;528^4 S;-1^6
Mar;Wheat;533^2;526^0;526^6 S;-4^2
Dec;KC Wheat;435^6;423^6;426^6 S;-5^6
Mar;KC Wheat;444^4;436^4;437^4 S;-4^0
Dec;MPS Wheat;494^4;488^0;488^4 S;-5^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;512^4;508^0;508^4 S;-3^4
Dec;Corn;368^6;362^2;362^6 S;-4^6
Mar;Corn;379^6;373^0;373^2 S;-5^0
Jan;Soybeans;887^4;881^2;882^0 S;-2^2
Mar;Soybeans;901^6;895^6;896^4 S;-2^2
Nov;BFP Milk;20.40;20.33;20.36 S;0.02
Dec;BFP Milk;19.40;19.01;19.30 S;0.20
Jan;BFP Milk;18.98;18.65;18.81 S;0.15
Feb;BFP Milk;18.33;18.03;18.13 S;0.05
Mar;BFP Milk;17.84;17.67;17.73 S;0.01
Mar;Sugar;12.83;12.72;12.79 S;0.01
May;Sugar;12.89;12.81;12.86 S;0.00
Dec;B-Pound;1.2924;1.2833;1.2922 S;0.0037
Dec;J-Yen;0.91795;0.91315;0.91340 S;-0.00460
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75450;0.75295;0.75325 S;-0.00050
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.10370;1.10045;1.10175 S;-0.00215
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0040;1.0011;1.0018 S;-0.0026
Dec;US Dollar;98.370;98.205;98.170 P;0.160
Dec;Comex Gold;1461.9;1452.0;1453.4 S;-6.4
Feb;Comex Gold;1469.1;1459.1;1460.8 S;-6.0
Dec;Comex Silver;17.065;16.875;16.912 S;-0.130
Mar;Comex Silver;17.200;17.025;17.055 S;-0.123
Dec;Coffee;119.05;115.50;116.85 S;-2.05
Mar;Coffee;118.90;115.75;118.45 S;1.60
Jan;Crude Oil;58.68;57.51;58.11 S;-0.28
