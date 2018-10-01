Aug Live Cattle 119.750 118.375 118.950 S 0.250

Oct Live Cattle 123.900 122.675 123.250 S 0.700

Aug Feeder Cattle 159.575 157.650 158.650 S 0.700

Oct Feeder Cattle 156.350 154.600 156.025 S 1.400

Aug Lean Hogs 59.950 58.375 59.850 S 1.825

Oct Lean Hogs 68.075 66.125 67.825 S 1.925

Jul Wheat 515^2 505^4 509^4 S 1^6

Sep Wheat 533^6 524^2 528^6 S 2^4

Jul KC Wheat 517^6 506^4 511^4 S 1^6

Sep KC Wheat 541^4 530^4 535^6 S 2^2

Jul MPS Wheat 581^6 572^0 577^2 S 5^0

Sep MPS Wheat 596^0 586^6 591^2 S 4^6

Jul Corn 366^4 356^4 365^6 S 9^4

Sep Corn 378^4 368^4 377^6 S 9^4

Jul Soybeans 864^0 843^0 857^6 S 9^6

Aug Soybeans 877^4 857^0 871^6 S 9^4

Jul BFP Milk 15.98 15.74 15.90 S 0.11

Aug BFP Milk 16.44 16.30 16.36 S 0.02

Sep BFP Milk 16.26 16.17 16.19 S 0.05

Oct BFP Milk 16.09 16.00 16.07 S 0.08

Nov BFP Milk 15.99 15.89 15.94 S 0.07

Jul Sugar 10.48 10.00 10.42 S 0.37

Oct Sugar 11.79 11.03 11.61 S 0.41

Jun B-Pound 1.3162 1.3056 1.3086 P -0.0002

Jun J-Yen 0.88445 0.88145 0.88540 P -0.00335

Jun Canada Dollar 0.78345 0.77680 0.77505 P 0.00795

Jun Euro-Currency 1.16950 1.16330 1.16820 P -0.00360

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0267 1.0216 1.0284 P -0.0051

Jun US Dollar 95.000 94.605 94.737 P 0.188

Aug Comex Gold 1196.5 1188.1 1191.7 S -3.1

Oct Comex Gold 1202.1 1193.8 1197.4 S -3.5

Sep Comex Silver 14.825 14.500 14.614 S -0.195

Dec Comex Silver 14.815 14.585 14.694 S -0.203

Sep Treasury Bond 140^11 139^24 140^16 P -0^15

Sep Coffee 106.85 104.85 105.60 S -0.25

Dec Coffee 109.25 107.25 107.95 S -0.30

Jul Cotton 76.78 76.78 76.70 S -0.06

Mar Cotton 77.89 76.50 77.05 S -0.24

Aug Unleaded Gas 2.1318 2.0791 2.1275 S 0.0453

Aug Heating Oil 2.4118 2.3464 2.4079 S 0.0611

Jul Natural Gas 3.114 3.001 3.094 S 0.098

Aug Crude Oil 75.31 72.77 75.14 S 2.23

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

