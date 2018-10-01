Aug Live Cattle 119.750 118.375 118.950 S 0.250
Oct Live Cattle 123.900 122.675 123.250 S 0.700
Aug Feeder Cattle 159.575 157.650 158.650 S 0.700
Oct Feeder Cattle 156.350 154.600 156.025 S 1.400
Aug Lean Hogs 59.950 58.375 59.850 S 1.825
Oct Lean Hogs 68.075 66.125 67.825 S 1.925
Jul Wheat 515^2 505^4 509^4 S 1^6
Sep Wheat 533^6 524^2 528^6 S 2^4
Jul KC Wheat 517^6 506^4 511^4 S 1^6
Sep KC Wheat 541^4 530^4 535^6 S 2^2
Jul MPS Wheat 581^6 572^0 577^2 S 5^0
Sep MPS Wheat 596^0 586^6 591^2 S 4^6
Jul Corn 366^4 356^4 365^6 S 9^4
Sep Corn 378^4 368^4 377^6 S 9^4
Jul Soybeans 864^0 843^0 857^6 S 9^6
Aug Soybeans 877^4 857^0 871^6 S 9^4
Jul BFP Milk 15.98 15.74 15.90 S 0.11
Aug BFP Milk 16.44 16.30 16.36 S 0.02
Sep BFP Milk 16.26 16.17 16.19 S 0.05
Oct BFP Milk 16.09 16.00 16.07 S 0.08
Nov BFP Milk 15.99 15.89 15.94 S 0.07
Jul Sugar 10.48 10.00 10.42 S 0.37
Oct Sugar 11.79 11.03 11.61 S 0.41
Jun B-Pound 1.3162 1.3056 1.3086 P -0.0002
Jun J-Yen 0.88445 0.88145 0.88540 P -0.00335
Jun Canada Dollar 0.78345 0.77680 0.77505 P 0.00795
Jun Euro-Currency 1.16950 1.16330 1.16820 P -0.00360
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0267 1.0216 1.0284 P -0.0051
Jun US Dollar 95.000 94.605 94.737 P 0.188
Aug Comex Gold 1196.5 1188.1 1191.7 S -3.1
Oct Comex Gold 1202.1 1193.8 1197.4 S -3.5
Sep Comex Silver 14.825 14.500 14.614 S -0.195
Dec Comex Silver 14.815 14.585 14.694 S -0.203
Sep Treasury Bond 140^11 139^24 140^16 P -0^15
Sep Coffee 106.85 104.85 105.60 S -0.25
Dec Coffee 109.25 107.25 107.95 S -0.30
Jul Cotton 76.78 76.78 76.70 S -0.06
Mar Cotton 77.89 76.50 77.05 S -0.24
Aug Unleaded Gas 2.1318 2.0791 2.1275 S 0.0453
Aug Heating Oil 2.4118 2.3464 2.4079 S 0.0611
Jul Natural Gas 3.114 3.001 3.094 S 0.098
Aug Crude Oil 75.31 72.77 75.14 S 2.23
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
