Aug Live Cattle 124.950 123.825 123.875 S -0.300
Oct Live Cattle 126.950 126.175 126.250 S -0.150
Aug Feeder Cattle 149.850 148.775 148.850 S -0.225
Oct Feeder Cattle 147.825 146.975 147.250 S 0.050
Aug Lean Hogs 67.200 66.625 67.075 S 0.575
Oct Lean Hogs 73.600 73.150 73.375 S 0.000
Jul Wheat 513%5E4 503%5E0 503%5E2 S -8%5E2
Sep Wheat 520%5E4 510%5E0 510%5E4 S -8%5E2
Jul KC Wheat 497%5E0 487%5E2 488%5E6 S -7%5E2
Sep KC Wheat 508%5E6 499%5E2 500%5E6 S -7%5E2
Jul MPS Wheat 553%5E2 546%5E4 549%5E0 S -1%5E4
Sep MPS Wheat 556%5E0 552%5E0 554%5E2 S -1%5E4
Jul Corn 377%5E0 372%5E6 375%5E0 S -0%5E4
Sep Corn 384%5E6 380%5E4 383%5E0 S -0%5E2
Jul Soybeans 889%5E0 879%5E2 882%5E4 S -0%5E2
Aug Soybeans 902%5E0 892%5E0 895%5E0 S -0%5E4
Jul BFP Milk 14.52 14.28 14.31 S -0.09
Aug BFP Milk 14.84 14.63 14.72 S 0.05
Sep BFP Milk 15.20 14.97 15.03 S 0.02
Oct BFP Milk 15.60 15.44 15.48 S -0.02
Nov BFP Milk 15.89 15.80 15.83 S -0.01
Jul Sugar 12.41 12.03 12.03 S -0.36
Oct Sugar 12.48 12.10 12.10 S -0.34
Jun B-Pound 1.2862 1.2727 1.2790 S 0.0035
Jun J-Yen 0.91765 0.91040 0.91710 S 0.00640
Jun Canada Dollar 0.73720 0.73470 0.73645 S 0.00015
Jun Euro-Currency 1.15400 1.14945 1.15225 S 0.00100
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0249 1.0199 1.0244 S 0.0024
Jun US Dollar 96.070 95.665 95.735 S -0.230
Aug Comex Gold 1292.6 1285.8 1287.7 S 0.9
Oct Comex Gold 1298.9 1293.2 1294.2 S 1.0
Sep Comex Silver 15.660 15.480 15.626 S 0.094
Dec Comex Silver 15.745 15.565 15.711 S 0.064
Sep Treasury Bond 144%5E29 P
Sep Coffee 105.10 102.45 104.95 S 0.85
Dec Coffee 107.90 105.30 107.80 S 0.85
Jul Cotton 72.86 72.10 72.20 S 0.01
Mar Cotton 75.31 74.39 74.63 S 0.11
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.3436 1.2764 1.3021 S 0.0092
Aug Heating Oil 1.7110 1.6530 1.6794 S 0.0268
Jul Natural Gas 3.140 2.930 2.940 S -0.350
Aug Crude Oil 46.80 45.03 45.72 S 0.42
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.