Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Oct;Live Cattle;126.275;125.575;126.075 S;-0.025
Aug;Feeder Cattle;146.600;146.050;146.250 S;-0.375
Oct;Feeder Cattle;144.725;143.475;144.225 S;0.150
Aug;Lean Hogs;73.400;71.400;72.000 S;-1.375
Oct;Lean Hogs;80.275;77.975;78.975 S;-1.325
Jul;Wheat;508^4;501^4;502^6 S;-5^0
Sep;Wheat;511^4;504^6;506^0 S;-5^0
Jul;KC Wheat;423^0;416^4;417^0 S;-5^2
Sep;KC Wheat;432^0;425^2;425^6 S;-5^0
Jul;MPS Wheat;512^4;502^6;503^6 S;-9^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;527^2;518^2;519^2 S;-9^0
Jul;Corn;376^4;370^6;371^2 S;-4^4
Sep;Corn;385^2;380^2;380^6 S;-4^0
Jul;Soybeans;923^4;915^2;918^2 S;1^4
Aug;Soybeans;936^0;927^6;930^6 S;1^2
Jul;BFP Milk;20.25;12.68;12.73 S;-0.08
Aug;BFP Milk;12.96;12.81;12.85 S;-0.07
Sep;BFP Milk;1.2930;1.2878;1.2887 P;0.0027
Oct;BFP Milk;0.92405;0.92005;0.92415 P;-0.00375
Nov;BFP Milk;0.75700;0.75505;0.75470 P;0.00135
Jul;Sugar;1.10765;1.10340;1.10425 P;0.00315
Oct;Sugar;1.0141;1.0110;1.0143 P;-0.0021
Jun;B-Pound;98.110;97.830;98.019 P;-0.154
Jun;J-Yen;1478.9;1469.8;1475.4 S;-6.2
Jun;Canada Dollar;1484.1;1475.5;1480.8 S;-5.9
Jun;Euro-Currency;17.150;16.920;17.092 S;-0.112
Jun;Swiss Franc;17.220;17.010;17.171 S;-0.114
Jun;US Dollar;93.950;93.415;93.775 S;0.032
Aug;Comex Gold;1208.8;1198.6;1204.4 S;2.0
Oct;Comex Gold;1214.2;1204.5;1210.1 S;1.7
Sep;Comex Silver;14.420;14.220;14.341 S;-0.064
Dec;Comex Silver;14.525;14.320;14.445 S;-0.064
Sep;Coffee;111.40;109.05;109.65 S;-1.85
Dec;Coffee;113.55;111.45;112.00 S;-1.85
Aug;Crude Oil;58.09;56.53;57.83 S;1.01
