Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Oct;Live Cattle;126.275;125.575;126.075 S;-0.025

Aug;Feeder Cattle;146.600;146.050;146.250 S;-0.375

Oct;Feeder Cattle;144.725;143.475;144.225 S;0.150

Aug;Lean Hogs;73.400;71.400;72.000 S;-1.375

Oct;Lean Hogs;80.275;77.975;78.975 S;-1.325

Jul;Wheat;508^4;501^4;502^6 S;-5^0

Sep;Wheat;511^4;504^6;506^0 S;-5^0

Jul;KC Wheat;423^0;416^4;417^0 S;-5^2

Sep;KC Wheat;432^0;425^2;425^6 S;-5^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;512^4;502^6;503^6 S;-9^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;527^2;518^2;519^2 S;-9^0

Jul;Corn;376^4;370^6;371^2 S;-4^4

Sep;Corn;385^2;380^2;380^6 S;-4^0

Jul;Soybeans;923^4;915^2;918^2 S;1^4

Aug;Soybeans;936^0;927^6;930^6 S;1^2

Jul;BFP Milk;20.25;12.68;12.73 S;-0.08

Aug;BFP Milk;12.96;12.81;12.85 S;-0.07

Sep;BFP Milk;1.2930;1.2878;1.2887 P;0.0027

Oct;BFP Milk;0.92405;0.92005;0.92415 P;-0.00375

Nov;BFP Milk;0.75700;0.75505;0.75470 P;0.00135

Jul;Sugar;1.10765;1.10340;1.10425 P;0.00315

Oct;Sugar;1.0141;1.0110;1.0143 P;-0.0021

Jun;B-Pound;98.110;97.830;98.019 P;-0.154

Jun;J-Yen;1478.9;1469.8;1475.4 S;-6.2

Jun;Canada Dollar;1484.1;1475.5;1480.8 S;-5.9

Jun;Euro-Currency;17.150;16.920;17.092 S;-0.112

Jun;Swiss Franc;17.220;17.010;17.171 S;-0.114

Jun;US Dollar;93.950;93.415;93.775 S;0.032

Aug;Comex Gold;1208.8;1198.6;1204.4 S;2.0

Oct;Comex Gold;1214.2;1204.5;1210.1 S;1.7

Sep;Comex Silver;14.420;14.220;14.341 S;-0.064

Dec;Comex Silver;14.525;14.320;14.445 S;-0.064

Sep;Coffee;111.40;109.05;109.65 S;-1.85

Dec;Coffee;113.55;111.45;112.00 S;-1.85

Aug;Crude Oil;58.09;56.53;57.83 S;1.01

