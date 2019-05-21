Aug Live Cattle 109.325 107.725 108.275 S -0.250
Oct Live Cattle 109.575 107.900 108.300 S -0.200
Aug Feeder Cattle 146.150 143.450 144.175 S -1.700
Oct Feeder Cattle 145.125 142.050 143.000 S -1.775
Aug Lean Hogs 93.375 91.025 91.375 S -1.625
Oct Lean Hogs 94.650 92.225 92.475 S -1.975
Jul Wheat 492^6 474^0 478^6 S 0^4
Sep Wheat 499^2 481^4 486^0 S 0^6
Jul KC Wheat 453^0 431^2 436^0 S 1^4
Sep KC Wheat 462^0 441^4 446^2 S 1^2
Jul MPS Wheat 554^6 540^2 543^0 S -0^4
Sep MPS Wheat 563^2 549^0 552^0 S -0^4
Jul Corn 399^0 391^2 394^2 S 5^2
Sep Corn 406^4 399^4 402^6 S 6^0
Jul Soybeans 846^4 819^0 822^0 S -9^6
Aug Soybeans 852^6 825^6 828^6 S -9^6
Jul BFP Milk 16.59 16.40 16.44 S -0.10
Aug BFP Milk 16.80 16.60 16.63 S -0.16
Sep BFP Milk 17.09 16.93 16.93 S -0.16
Oct BFP Milk 17.27 17.12 17.14 S -0.16
Nov BFP Milk 17.24 17.03 17.06 S -0.18
Jul Sugar 11.85 11.36 11.81 S 0.19
Oct Sugar 12.21 11.85 12.17 S 0.15
Jun B-Pound 1.2832 1.2702 1.2721 S -0.0025
Jun J-Yen 0.91080 0.90540 0.90580 S -0.00455
Jun Canada Dollar 0.74820 0.74670 0.74810 S 0.00150
Jun Euro-Currency 1.12140 1.11665 1.11830 S -0.00060
Jun Swiss Franc 0.9944 0.9906 0.9913 S -0.0028
Jun US Dollar 97.975 97.635 97.896 S 0.101
Aug Comex Gold 1283.1 1274.6 1278.8 S -3.0
Oct Comex Gold 1288.7 1281.2 1284.6 S -2.9
Sep Comex Silver 14.460 14.350 14.410 S -0.015
Dec Comex Silver 14.525 14.430 14.487 S -0.018
Sep Coffee 95.60 90.85 95.15 S 2.90
Dec Coffee 99.05 94.45 98.65 S 2.85
Aug Crude Oil 6.78 62.78 63.13 S -0.26
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.