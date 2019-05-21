Aug Live Cattle 109.325 107.725 108.275 S -0.250

Oct Live Cattle 109.575 107.900 108.300 S -0.200

Aug Feeder Cattle 146.150 143.450 144.175 S -1.700

Oct Feeder Cattle 145.125 142.050 143.000 S -1.775

Aug Lean Hogs 93.375 91.025 91.375 S -1.625

Oct Lean Hogs 94.650 92.225 92.475 S -1.975

Jul Wheat 492^6 474^0 478^6 S 0^4

Sep Wheat 499^2 481^4 486^0 S 0^6

Jul KC Wheat 453^0 431^2 436^0 S 1^4

Sep KC Wheat 462^0 441^4 446^2 S 1^2

Jul MPS Wheat 554^6 540^2 543^0 S -0^4

Sep MPS Wheat 563^2 549^0 552^0 S -0^4

Jul Corn 399^0 391^2 394^2 S 5^2

Sep Corn 406^4 399^4 402^6 S 6^0

Jul Soybeans 846^4 819^0 822^0 S -9^6

Aug Soybeans 852^6 825^6 828^6 S -9^6

Jul BFP Milk 16.59 16.40 16.44 S -0.10

Aug BFP Milk 16.80 16.60 16.63 S -0.16

Sep BFP Milk 17.09 16.93 16.93 S -0.16

Oct BFP Milk 17.27 17.12 17.14 S -0.16

Nov BFP Milk 17.24 17.03 17.06 S -0.18

Jul Sugar 11.85 11.36 11.81 S 0.19

Oct Sugar 12.21 11.85 12.17 S 0.15

Jun B-Pound 1.2832 1.2702 1.2721 S -0.0025

Jun J-Yen 0.91080 0.90540 0.90580 S -0.00455

Jun Canada Dollar 0.74820 0.74670 0.74810 S 0.00150

Jun Euro-Currency 1.12140 1.11665 1.11830 S -0.00060

Jun Swiss Franc 0.9944 0.9906 0.9913 S -0.0028

Jun US Dollar 97.975 97.635 97.896 S 0.101

Aug Comex Gold 1283.1 1274.6 1278.8 S -3.0

Oct Comex Gold 1288.7 1281.2 1284.6 S -2.9

Sep Comex Silver 14.460 14.350 14.410 S -0.015

Dec Comex Silver 14.525 14.430 14.487 S -0.018

Sep Coffee 95.60 90.85 95.15 S 2.90

Dec Coffee 99.05 94.45 98.65 S 2.85

Aug Crude Oil 6.78 62.78 63.13 S -0.26

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

