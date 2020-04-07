Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;84.800;82.425;84.800 S;4.500
Nov;Feeder Cattle;114.925;113.500;114.925 S;4.500
Jan;Feeder Cattle;113.800;112.050;113.800 S;4.500
Dec;Lean Hogs;44.125;42.850;44.125 S;3.000
Feb;Lean Hogs;48.375;45.400;48.375 S;3.000
Dec;Wheat;555^6;545^2;549^2 S;-6^4
Mar;Wheat;550^4;541^0;547^4 S;-3^4
Dec;KC Wheat;477^4;468^2;473^2 S;-2^4
Mar;KC Wheat;484^0;474^6;480^0 S;-1^6
Dec;MPS Wheat;528^0;522^0;524^4 S;-2^2
Mar;MPS Wheat;538^6;533^2;535^2 S;-2^6
Dec;Corn;335^4;328^0;331^4 S;3^6
Mar;Corn;340^4;333^4;337^2 S;3^6
Jan;Soybeans;862^2;854^2;854^6 S;-0^6
Mar;Soybeans;868^0;860^4;861^0 S;-0^2
Nov;BFP Milk;14.20;13.87;14.04 S;0.27
Dec;BFP Milk;12.58;12.05;12.58 S;0.75
Jan;BFP Milk;13.80;13.24;13.80 S;0.75
Feb;BFP Milk;15.15;14.63;15.15 S;0.75
Mar;BFP Milk;15.78;15.60;15.78 S;0.75
Mar;Sugar;10.59;10.31;10.38 S;-0.07
May;Sugar;10.59;10.33;10.38 S;-0.04
Dec;B-Pound;1.2395;1.2174;1.2348 S;0.0039
Dec;J-Yen;0.92195;0.91680;0.92060 S;0.00235
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.71770;0.71310;0.71590 S;0.00670
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.09525;1.08075;1.09275 S;0.01075
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0352;1.0239;1.0348 S;0.0099
Dec;US Dollar;100.830;99.715;99.914 S;-0.855
Dec;Comex Gold;1724.4;1658.0;1664.8 S;-19.0
Feb;Comex Gold;1742.6;1672.0;1683.7 S;-13.9
Dec;Comex Silver;15.930;15.205;15.480 S;0.096
Mar;Comex Silver;19.950;15.275;15.532 S;0.107
Dec;Coffee;120.90;117.00;119.90 S;3.25
Mar;Coffee;121.75;118.00;121.05 S;3.15
Jul;Natural Gas;3.048;2.951;3.038 S;0.069
