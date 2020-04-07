Commodities
Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;84.800;82.425;84.800 S;4.500

Nov;Feeder Cattle;114.925;113.500;114.925 S;4.500

Jan;Feeder Cattle;113.800;112.050;113.800 S;4.500

Dec;Lean Hogs;44.125;42.850;44.125 S;3.000

Feb;Lean Hogs;48.375;45.400;48.375 S;3.000

Dec;Wheat;555^6;545^2;549^2 S;-6^4

Mar;Wheat;550^4;541^0;547^4 S;-3^4

Dec;KC Wheat;477^4;468^2;473^2 S;-2^4

Mar;KC Wheat;484^0;474^6;480^0 S;-1^6

Dec;MPS Wheat;528^0;522^0;524^4 S;-2^2

Mar;MPS Wheat;538^6;533^2;535^2 S;-2^6

Dec;Corn;335^4;328^0;331^4 S;3^6

Mar;Corn;340^4;333^4;337^2 S;3^6

Jan;Soybeans;862^2;854^2;854^6 S;-0^6

Mar;Soybeans;868^0;860^4;861^0 S;-0^2

Nov;BFP Milk;14.20;13.87;14.04 S;0.27

Dec;BFP Milk;12.58;12.05;12.58 S;0.75

Jan;BFP Milk;13.80;13.24;13.80 S;0.75

Feb;BFP Milk;15.15;14.63;15.15 S;0.75

Mar;BFP Milk;15.78;15.60;15.78 S;0.75

Mar;Sugar;10.59;10.31;10.38 S;-0.07

May;Sugar;10.59;10.33;10.38 S;-0.04

Dec;B-Pound;1.2395;1.2174;1.2348 S;0.0039

Dec;J-Yen;0.92195;0.91680;0.92060 S;0.00235

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.71770;0.71310;0.71590 S;0.00670

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.09525;1.08075;1.09275 S;0.01075

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0352;1.0239;1.0348 S;0.0099

Dec;US Dollar;100.830;99.715;99.914 S;-0.855

Dec;Comex Gold;1724.4;1658.0;1664.8 S;-19.0

Feb;Comex Gold;1742.6;1672.0;1683.7 S;-13.9

Dec;Comex Silver;15.930;15.205;15.480 S;0.096

Mar;Comex Silver;19.950;15.275;15.532 S;0.107

Dec;Coffee;120.90;117.00;119.90 S;3.25

Mar;Coffee;121.75;118.00;121.05 S;3.15

Jul;Natural Gas;3.048;2.951;3.038 S;0.069

