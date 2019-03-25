Aug;Live Cattle;122.800;120.825;121.125 S;-2.375
Oct;Live Cattle;119.475;117.750;117.975 S;-2.050
Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.300;142.150;142.175 S;-0.825
Oct;Feeder Cattle;153.800;150.525;150.700 S;-3.350
Aug;Lean Hogs;87.875;86.050;86.750 S;-0.275
Oct;Lean Hogs;97.350;94.500;95.550 S;-0.125
Jul;Wheat;471^6;463^0;469^4 S;3^4
Sep;Wheat;476^6;468^4;475^0 S;4^2
Jul;KC Wheat;451^4;441^4;449^2 S;4^2
Sep;KC Wheat;459^4;450^2;457^4 S;4^0
Jul;MPS Wheat;574^0;569^2;573^2 S;1^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;571^2;567^2;569^6 S;-1^0
Jul;Corn;380^6;376^6;379^6 S;1^4
Sep;Corn;390^0;386^0;389^2 S;1^6
Jul;Soybeans;908^2;901^4;906^4 S;2^6
Aug;Soybeans;921^4;914^6;920^0 S;2^6
Jul;BFP Milk;15.66;15.28;15.49 S;0.21
Aug;BFP Milk;15.54;15.32;15.38 S;0.00
Sep;BFP Milk;15.71;15.53;15.57 S;-0.01
Oct;BFP Milk;16.03;15.93;15.96 S;0.00
Nov;BFP Milk;16.25;16.15;16.18 S;0.02
Jul;Sugar;12.61;12.33;12.48 S;-0.09
Oct;Sugar;12.77;12.50;12.65 S;-0.09
Jun;B-Pound;1.3303;1.3215;1.3237 S;-0.0012
Jun;J-Yen;0.91815;0.91310;0.91455 S;0.00070
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74925;0.74705;0.74880 S;0.00010
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14120;1.13685;1.13920 S;0.00185
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0171;1.0131;1.0154 S;0.0021
Jun;US Dollar;96.190;95.895;96.068 S;-0.116
Aug;Comex Gold;1330.8;1317.0;1329.0 S;9.6
Oct;Comex Gold;1335.7;1323.4;1335.1 S;9.5
Sep;Comex Silver;15.590;15.385;15.567 S;0.138
Dec;Comex Silver;15.675;15.485;15.660 S;0.135
Sep;Treasury Bond;149^3;149^3;148^12 S;1^6
Sep;Coffee;97.45;95.30;96.90 S;0.25
Dec;Coffee;100.20;98.10;99.70 S;0.30
Jul;Cotton;77.77;76.17;77.73 S;1.15
Mar;Cotton;76.37;76.10;76.15 S;0.29
Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.9010;1.8664;1.8893 S;-0.0017
Aug;Heating Oil;1.9916;1.9466;1.9814 S;0.0157
Jul;Natural Gas;2.766;2.706;2.755 S;0.007
Aug;Crude Oil;59.58;58.45;59.08 S;-0.09
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
