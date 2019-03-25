Aug;Live Cattle;122.800;120.825;121.125 S;-2.375

Oct;Live Cattle;119.475;117.750;117.975 S;-2.050

Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.300;142.150;142.175 S;-0.825

Oct;Feeder Cattle;153.800;150.525;150.700 S;-3.350

Aug;Lean Hogs;87.875;86.050;86.750 S;-0.275

Oct;Lean Hogs;97.350;94.500;95.550 S;-0.125

Jul;Wheat;471^6;463^0;469^4 S;3^4

Sep;Wheat;476^6;468^4;475^0 S;4^2

Jul;KC Wheat;451^4;441^4;449^2 S;4^2

Sep;KC Wheat;459^4;450^2;457^4 S;4^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;574^0;569^2;573^2 S;1^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;571^2;567^2;569^6 S;-1^0

Jul;Corn;380^6;376^6;379^6 S;1^4

Sep;Corn;390^0;386^0;389^2 S;1^6

Jul;Soybeans;908^2;901^4;906^4 S;2^6

Aug;Soybeans;921^4;914^6;920^0 S;2^6

Jul;BFP Milk;15.66;15.28;15.49 S;0.21

Aug;BFP Milk;15.54;15.32;15.38 S;0.00

Sep;BFP Milk;15.71;15.53;15.57 S;-0.01

Oct;BFP Milk;16.03;15.93;15.96 S;0.00

Nov;BFP Milk;16.25;16.15;16.18 S;0.02

Jul;Sugar;12.61;12.33;12.48 S;-0.09

Oct;Sugar;12.77;12.50;12.65 S;-0.09

Jun;B-Pound;1.3303;1.3215;1.3237 S;-0.0012

Jun;J-Yen;0.91815;0.91310;0.91455 S;0.00070

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74925;0.74705;0.74880 S;0.00010

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14120;1.13685;1.13920 S;0.00185

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0171;1.0131;1.0154 S;0.0021

Jun;US Dollar;96.190;95.895;96.068 S;-0.116

Aug;Comex Gold;1330.8;1317.0;1329.0 S;9.6

Oct;Comex Gold;1335.7;1323.4;1335.1 S;9.5

Sep;Comex Silver;15.590;15.385;15.567 S;0.138

Dec;Comex Silver;15.675;15.485;15.660 S;0.135

Sep;Treasury Bond;149^3;149^3;148^12 S;1^6

Sep;Coffee;97.45;95.30;96.90 S;0.25

Dec;Coffee;100.20;98.10;99.70 S;0.30

Jul;Cotton;77.77;76.17;77.73 S;1.15

Mar;Cotton;76.37;76.10;76.15 S;0.29

Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.9010;1.8664;1.8893 S;-0.0017

Aug;Heating Oil;1.9916;1.9466;1.9814 S;0.0157

Jul;Natural Gas;2.766;2.706;2.755 S;0.007

Aug;Crude Oil;59.58;58.45;59.08 S;-0.09

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments