Aug Live Cattle 105.700 104.275 104.375 S -0.575
Oct Live Cattle 112.025 110.950 111.100 S -0.100
Aug Feeder Cattle 137.225 136.350 136.500 S -0.350
Oct Feeder Cattle 134.900 133.600 134.025 S 0.125
Aug Lean Hogs 68.700 67.800 68.700 S 4.500
Oct Lean Hogs 75.100 73.175 75.100 S 4.500
Jul Wheat 485^6 S
Sep Wheat 491^0 480^4 483^4 S -1^0
Jul KC Wheat 387^6 387^4 383^4 S 7^6
Sep KC Wheat 410^0 397^2 399^6 S -4^2
Jul MPS Wheat 495^2 P
Sep MPS Wheat 510^0 502^2 507^2 P -2^4
Jul Corn 358^4 358^4 355^4 S 4^0
Sep Corn 372^2 365^4 368^6 S 2^0
Jul Soybeans 890^2 888^4 884^6 S 5^4
Aug Soybeans 903^4 893^0 898^6 S 2^6
Jul BFP Milk 18.33 18.27 18.31 S 0.01
Aug BFP Milk 19.33 19.03 19.20 S 0.03
Sep BFP Milk 18.45 18.23 18.35 S -0.04
Oct BFP Milk 17.72 17.48 17.60 S -0.05
Nov BFP Milk 17.00 16.82 16.90 S -0.05
Jul Sugar 10.98 10.72 10.89 S 0.13
Oct Sugar 10.98 10.72 10.89 S 0.13
Jun B-Pound 1.2482 1.2327 1.2349 P 0.0124
Jun J-Yen 0.92675 0.92375 0.92465 P 0.00040
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75815 0.75395 0.75785 P -0.00380
Jun Euro-Currency 1.11110 1.10565 1.10755 P -0.00015
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0149 1.0093 1.0097 P -0.0001
Jun US Dollar 98.435 98.000 98.308 P -0.083
Aug Comex Gold 1516.6 1495.7 1499.5 S -10.5
Oct Comex Gold 1523.0 1502.5 1505.9 S -11.1
Sep Comex Silver 18.265 17.510 17.569 S -0.617
Dec Comex Silver 18.395 17.640 17.703 S -0.641
Sep Treasury Bond 160^7 157^18 159^26 P -1^24
Sep Coffee 103.60 102.05 102.75 S -0.85
Dec Coffee 107.15 105.60 106.30 S -0.85
Jul Cotton 62.81 61.58 62.25 P -0.49
Mar Cotton 63.73 62.39 62.58 P 0.20
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5462 1.5174 1.5350 P 0.0018
Aug Heating Oil 1.8898 1.8616 1.8847 P -0.0054
Jul Natural Gas 2.622 2.553 2.574 P 0.034
Aug Crude Oil 55.61 54.38 55.05 P -0.21
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
