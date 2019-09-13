Aug Live Cattle 105.700 104.275 104.375 S -0.575

Oct Live Cattle 112.025 110.950 111.100 S -0.100

Aug Feeder Cattle 137.225 136.350 136.500 S -0.350

Oct Feeder Cattle 134.900 133.600 134.025 S 0.125

Aug Lean Hogs 68.700 67.800 68.700 S 4.500

Oct Lean Hogs 75.100 73.175 75.100 S 4.500

Jul Wheat 485^6 S

Sep Wheat 491^0 480^4 483^4 S -1^0

Jul KC Wheat 387^6 387^4 383^4 S 7^6

Sep KC Wheat 410^0 397^2 399^6 S -4^2

Jul MPS Wheat 495^2 P

Sep MPS Wheat 510^0 502^2 507^2 P -2^4

Jul Corn 358^4 358^4 355^4 S 4^0

Sep Corn 372^2 365^4 368^6 S 2^0

Jul Soybeans 890^2 888^4 884^6 S 5^4

Aug Soybeans 903^4 893^0 898^6 S 2^6

Jul BFP Milk 18.33 18.27 18.31 S 0.01

Aug BFP Milk 19.33 19.03 19.20 S 0.03

Sep BFP Milk 18.45 18.23 18.35 S -0.04

Oct BFP Milk 17.72 17.48 17.60 S -0.05

Nov BFP Milk 17.00 16.82 16.90 S -0.05

Jul Sugar 10.98 10.72 10.89 S 0.13

Oct Sugar 10.98 10.72 10.89 S 0.13

Jun B-Pound 1.2482 1.2327 1.2349 P 0.0124

Jun J-Yen 0.92675 0.92375 0.92465 P 0.00040

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75815 0.75395 0.75785 P -0.00380

Jun Euro-Currency 1.11110 1.10565 1.10755 P -0.00015

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0149 1.0093 1.0097 P -0.0001

Jun US Dollar 98.435 98.000 98.308 P -0.083

Aug Comex Gold 1516.6 1495.7 1499.5 S -10.5

Oct Comex Gold 1523.0 1502.5 1505.9 S -11.1

Sep Comex Silver 18.265 17.510 17.569 S -0.617

Dec Comex Silver 18.395 17.640 17.703 S -0.641

Sep Treasury Bond 160^7 157^18 159^26 P -1^24

Sep Coffee 103.60 102.05 102.75 S -0.85

Dec Coffee 107.15 105.60 106.30 S -0.85

Jul Cotton 62.81 61.58 62.25 P -0.49

Mar Cotton 63.73 62.39 62.58 P 0.20

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5462 1.5174 1.5350 P 0.0018

Aug Heating Oil 1.8898 1.8616 1.8847 P -0.0054

Jul Natural Gas 2.622 2.553 2.574 P 0.034

Aug Crude Oil 55.61 54.38 55.05 P -0.21

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments