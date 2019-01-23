Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200
Oct;Live Cattle;117.125;116.100;116.850 S;0.425
Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.200;141.075;143.025 S;1.975
Oct;Feeder Cattle;144.750;142.625;144.675 S;1.725
Aug;Lean Hogs;65.775;63.775;64.850 S;-1.250
Oct;Lean Hogs;71.375;70.250;71.275 S;-0.750
Jul;Wheat;527^0;521^6;526^0 S;4^6
Sep;Wheat;532^6;527^4;531^6 S;4^6
Jul;KC Wheat;515^4;510^2;515^0 S;5^2
Sep;KC Wheat;524^4;519^2;524^2 S;5^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;579^0;572^0;575^4 S;3^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;583^2;577^0;579^2 S;2^6
Jul;Corn;381^6;378^0;378^6 S;-0^2
Sep;Corn;390^2;386^4;387^2 S;0^0
Jul;Soybeans;918^2;910^4;915^0 S;5^6
Aug;Soybeans;931^6;924^0;928^6 S;6^0
Jul;BFP Milk;14.14;13.94;13.97 S;-0.15
Aug;BFP Milk;14.49;14.19;14.22 S;-0.28
Sep;BFP Milk;14.86;14.57;14.60 S;-0.27
Oct;BFP Milk;15.39;15.10;15.11 S;-0.28
Nov;BFP Milk;15.71;15.52;15.52 S;-0.24
Jul;Sugar;13.00;12.86;12.97 S;0.04
Oct;Sugar;13.11;12.99;13.08 S;0.02
Jun;B-Pound;1.3117;1.2976;1.2994 P;0.0109
Jun;J-Yen;0.91860;0.91295;0.91905 P;-0.00250
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75360;0.75050;0.75155 P;0.00005
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14465;1.14020;1.14150 P;0.00220
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0112;1.0061;1.0082 P;0.0025
Jun;US Dollar;96.045;95.705;95.959 P;-0.199
Aug;Comex Gold;1292.1;1284.0;1290.2 S;-0.2
Oct;Comex Gold;1298.3;1290.7;1296.7 S;-0.1
Sep;Comex Silver;15.530;15.370;15.471 S;0.050
Dec;Comex Silver;15.605;15.535;15.559 S;0.047
Sep;Coffee;107.10;105.50;106.65 S;0.05
Dec;Coffee;109.85;108.30;109.40 S;0.05
Aug;Crude Oil;53.64;51.86;52.62 S;-0.35
