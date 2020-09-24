 Skip to main content
Commodities
commodities

Commodities

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Live Cattle;112.575;110.975;112.275 S;1.075

Feeder Cattle;142.500;142.200;142.450 S;0.450

Feeder Cattle;142.600;141.225;142.275 S;0.750

Lean Hogs;69.850;69.025;69.475 S;-0.025

Lean Hogs;64.475;63.050;63.275 S;-1.075

Wheat;554^2;541^0;549^6 S;0^6

Wheat;561^2;549^0;557^0 S;0^0

KC Wheat;487^4;477^2;483^0 S;-1^2

KC Wheat;498^0;488^2;493^4 S;-1^4

MPS Wheat;536^0;529^0;534^6 S;1^6

MPS Wheat;548^6;541^6;547^2 S;1^2

Corn;368^2;363^0;363^4 S;-5^0

Corn;377^0;371^6;372^2 S;-5^2

Soybeans;1014^6;997^2;1000^0 S;-14^4

Soybeans;1019^2;1001^0;1003^2 S;-15^4

BFP Milk;16.36;16.31;16.31 S;0.06

BFP Milk;18.55;17.72;18.15 S;-0.35

BFP Milk;18.23;17.64;18.09 S;-0.13

BFP Milk;17.35;16.92;17.21 S;-0.16

BFP Milk;16.73;16.51;16.60 S;-0.16

Sugar;12.93;12.71;12.84 S;0.02

Sugar;13.48;13.24;13.37 S;0.04

B-Pound;1.2787;1.2695;1.2746 S;0.0029

J-Yen;0.95135;0.94845;0.94945 S;0.00000

Canada Dollar;1.17065;1.16455;1.16855 S;0.00115

Euro-Currency;1.0875;1.0799;1.0818 S;-0.0026

Swiss Franc;94.655;94.225;94.394 S;-0.068

US Dollar;1872.8;1843.0;1868.9 S;4.3

Comex Gold;1880.9;1851.0;1876.9 S;5.0

Comex Gold;23.250;21.960;23.118 S;0.236

Comex Silver;23.440;21.810;23.196 S;0.160

Coffee;112.10;110.25;111.15 S;0.65

Coffee;113.85;111.95;112.85 S;0.60

Crude Oil;40.37;39.12;40.31 S;0.31

