commodities

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Live Cattle;112.575;110.975;112.275 S;1.075
Feeder Cattle;142.500;142.200;142.450 S;0.450
Feeder Cattle;142.600;141.225;142.275 S;0.750
Lean Hogs;69.850;69.025;69.475 S;-0.025
Lean Hogs;64.475;63.050;63.275 S;-1.075
Wheat;554^2;541^0;549^6 S;0^6
Wheat;561^2;549^0;557^0 S;0^0
KC Wheat;487^4;477^2;483^0 S;-1^2
KC Wheat;498^0;488^2;493^4 S;-1^4
MPS Wheat;536^0;529^0;534^6 S;1^6
MPS Wheat;548^6;541^6;547^2 S;1^2
Corn;368^2;363^0;363^4 S;-5^0
Corn;377^0;371^6;372^2 S;-5^2
Soybeans;1014^6;997^2;1000^0 S;-14^4
Soybeans;1019^2;1001^0;1003^2 S;-15^4
BFP Milk;16.36;16.31;16.31 S;0.06
BFP Milk;18.55;17.72;18.15 S;-0.35
BFP Milk;18.23;17.64;18.09 S;-0.13
BFP Milk;17.35;16.92;17.21 S;-0.16
BFP Milk;16.73;16.51;16.60 S;-0.16
Sugar;12.93;12.71;12.84 S;0.02
Sugar;13.48;13.24;13.37 S;0.04
B-Pound;1.2787;1.2695;1.2746 S;0.0029
J-Yen;0.95135;0.94845;0.94945 S;0.00000
Canada Dollar;1.17065;1.16455;1.16855 S;0.00115
Euro-Currency;1.0875;1.0799;1.0818 S;-0.0026
Swiss Franc;94.655;94.225;94.394 S;-0.068
US Dollar;1872.8;1843.0;1868.9 S;4.3
Comex Gold;1880.9;1851.0;1876.9 S;5.0
Comex Gold;23.250;21.960;23.118 S;0.236
Comex Silver;23.440;21.810;23.196 S;0.160
Coffee;112.10;110.25;111.15 S;0.65
Coffee;113.85;111.95;112.85 S;0.60
Crude Oil;40.37;39.12;40.31 S;0.31
