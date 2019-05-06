Aug;Live Cattle;109.925;106.825;108.400 S;-0.750

Oct;Live Cattle;110.200;107.275;108.875 S;-0.800

Aug;Feeder Cattle;148.100;143.075;145.550 S;-1.600

Oct;Feeder Cattle;147.000;142.250;144.350 S;-2.025

Aug;Lean Hogs;89.750;89.750;89.750 S;-3.000

Oct;Lean Hogs;92.675;92.675;92.675 S;-3.000

Jul;Wheat;425^0;424^6;428^0 S;0^0

Sep;Wheat;439^4;428^0;437^2 S;-0^6

Jul;KC Wheat;395^6;386^2;394^2 S;1^2

Sep;KC Wheat;404^4;391^4;403^0 S;1^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;507^0;496^0;499^0 S;-0^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;515^4;507^0;514^2 S;-0^6

Jul;Corn;356^0;349^0;355^6 S;-7^2

Sep;Corn;365^0;355^4;364^2 S;-6^4

Jul;Soybeans;819^6;804^4;817^4 S;-12^0

Aug;Soybeans;834^0;816^6;830^2 S;-12^0

Jul;BFP Milk;16.74;16.53;16.62 S;0.01

Aug;BFP Milk;16.87;16.69;16.80 S;-0.02

Sep;BFP Milk;17.17;16.98;17.09 S;0.00

Oct;BFP Milk;17.26;17.11;17.24 S;-0.01

Nov;BFP Milk;17.21;17.06;17.15 S;-0.04

Jul;Sugar;12.01;11.84;11.88 S;-0.13

Oct;Sugar;12.33;12.18;12.22 S;-0.13

Jun;B-Pound;1.3200;1.3110;1.3128 S;-0.0065

Jun;J-Yen;0.90975;0.90420;0.90460 S;0.00190

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74645;0.74360;0.74645 S;-0.00060

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12490;1.12180;1.12435 S;0.00060

Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9889;0.9845;0.9867 S;-0.0004

Jun;US Dollar;97.465;97.225;97.268 S;0.020

Aug;Comex Gold;1292.8;1284.1;1289.8 S;0.4

Oct;Comex Gold;1297.6;1290.2;1295.8 S;1.4

Sep;Comex Silver;14.990;14.770;14.927 S;-0.058

Dec;Comex Silver;15.070;14.860;15.010 S;-0.067

Sep;Coffee;90.75;89.40;90.15 S;-0.45

Dec;Coffee;93.05;91.80;92.55 S;-0.40

Aug;Crude Oil;63.05;60.10;62.37 S;0.73

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments