Soft white winter wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Aug. 24 —$4.80/bu.

Aug. 17 —$4.56/bu.

June 21— $4.04/bu.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $3.41/bu/bu.

No. 1 Dark Spring Northern wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Aug. 24 —$5.45/bu.

Aug. 17 — $5.2750/bu.

May 21 — $4.9450/bu.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $5.99/bu.

 Feed Barley (Magic Valley avg.)

Aug. 24 — $6/cwt.

Aug. 17 — $5.92/cwt.

June 21 — $5.88/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $5.62/cwt.

September corn futures (CME)

Aug. 30 — $3.41/bu.

Aug. 23 — $3.4675/bu.

June 28— $3.5425/bu.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $3.4225/bu.

December corn futures (CME)

Aug. 30 — $3.5650/bu.

Aug. 23 — $3.61/bu.

June 28 — $3.66/bu.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $3.5775/bu.

March corn futures (CME)

Aug. 30 — $3.6925/bu.

Aug. 23 — $3.7325/bu.

July 12 — $3.6650/bu.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $3.7050/bu.

Class III October futures (CME)

Aug. 30 — $16.59/cwt.

Aug. 23 — $16.30/cwt.

June 28 — $16.07/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $16.43/cwt.

Class III December futures (CME)

Aug. 30 — $16.31/cwt.

Aug. 23 — $16.13/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $16.07/cwt.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Block (CME)

Aug. 30 — $1.6775/lb.

Aug. 23 — $1.65/lb.

June 28 — $1.5125lb.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $1.51/lb.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Barrel (CME)

Aug. 30 — $1.62/lb.

Aug. 23 — $1.5750/lb.

June 28 — $1.3350/lb.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $1.49/lb.

October Live Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 30 — $109.075/cwt.

Aug. 23 — $108.725/cwt.

June 28 — $107.025/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $105.400/cwt.

December Live Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 30 — $114.625/cwt.

Aug. 23 — $113.300/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $109.100/cwt.

September Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 30 — $150.175/cwt.

Aug. 23 — $149.150/cwt.

Jun 28 — $147.375/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $142.575/cwt.

October Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 30 — $150.375/cwt.

Aug. 23 — $148.800/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $143.300/cwt.

Idaho Hay Report

Aug. 24

Premium/Supreme— $150 to $175/ton

Fair/Good — $120 to $145/ton

Utility — $90 to $110/ton

June 22

Fair — $135 to $165/ton

Utility — $110/ton

Sept. 1, 2017

Premium/Supreme — $130 to $150/ton

Good — $115 to $125/ton

