Aug Live Cattle 125.100 124.425 124.975 S 0.050
Feb Live Cattle 125.450 124.475 125.325 S 0.750
Nov Feeder Cattle 142.975 141.525 142.775 S 1.125
Jan Feeder Cattle 143.900 142.350 143.675 S 1.150
Dec Lean Hogs 60.900 60.425 60.700 S 0.225
Feb Lean Hogs 68.450 67.200 67.725 S -0.250
Dec Wheat 534^4 528^0 530^6 S -4^0
Mar Wheat 523^4 516^6 519^2 S -4^4
Dec KC Wheat 416^0 416^0 415^4 S -0^4
Mar KC Wheat 433^6 427^4 430^6 S -0^4
Dec MPS Wheat 501^4 501^4 500^4 S 3^4
Mar MPS Wheat 520^0 515^4 518^2 S 0^2
Dec Corn 363^0 357^0 357^6 S -5^4
Mar Corn 377^0 371^0 371^2 S -5^6
Jan Soybeans 902^0 892^0 893^4 S -7^6
Mar Soybeans 916^0 906^2 908^0 S -7^4
Nov BFP Milk 19.43 19.36 19.37 S 0.00
Dec BFP Milk 18.38 18.11 18.19 S -0.19
Jan BFP Milk 17.61 17.37 17.56 S -0.08
Feb BFP Milk 17.23 17.02 17.13 S -0.06
Mar BFP Milk 17.08 16.91 16.99 S -0.01
Mar Sugar 13.51 13.28 13.42 S -0.04
May Sugar 13.55 13.36 13.50 S -0.01
Dec B-Pound 1.3216 1.3114 1.3208 S 0.0003
Dec J-Yen 0.92220 0.91885 0.92185 S 0.00165
Mar Can. Dollar 0.76030 0.75570 0.75995 S0.00350
Dec Euro-Currency 1.11485 1.10735 1.11415 S0.00425
Dec Swiss Franc 1.0193 1.0142 1.0188 S 0.0015
Dec US Dollar 97.575 97.015 97.056 S -0.335
Dec Comex Gold 1475.4 1463.1 1469.4 S 12.8
Feb Comex Gold 1483.5 1466.9 1475.0 S 13.1
Dec Comex Silver 16.765 16.545 16.744 S 0.169
Mar Comex Silver 17.025 16.650 16.849 S 0.263
Dec Coffee 134.45 134.45 133.85 S 1.80
Mar Coffee 136.85 131.85 135.20 S 1.90
Jan Crude Oil 59.22 58.11 58.76 S -0.38
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.