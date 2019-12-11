Aug Live Cattle 125.100 124.425 124.975 S 0.050

Feb Live Cattle 125.450 124.475 125.325 S 0.750

Nov Feeder Cattle 142.975 141.525 142.775 S 1.125

Jan Feeder Cattle 143.900 142.350 143.675 S 1.150

Dec Lean Hogs 60.900 60.425 60.700 S 0.225

Feb Lean Hogs 68.450 67.200 67.725 S -0.250

Dec Wheat 534^4 528^0 530^6 S -4^0

Mar Wheat 523^4 516^6 519^2 S -4^4

Dec KC Wheat 416^0 416^0 415^4 S -0^4

Mar KC Wheat 433^6 427^4 430^6 S -0^4

Dec MPS Wheat 501^4 501^4 500^4 S 3^4

Mar MPS Wheat 520^0 515^4 518^2 S 0^2

Dec Corn 363^0 357^0 357^6 S -5^4

Mar Corn 377^0 371^0 371^2 S -5^6

Jan Soybeans 902^0 892^0 893^4 S -7^6

Mar Soybeans 916^0 906^2 908^0 S -7^4

Nov BFP Milk 19.43 19.36 19.37 S 0.00

Dec BFP Milk 18.38 18.11 18.19 S -0.19

Jan BFP Milk 17.61 17.37 17.56 S -0.08

Feb BFP Milk 17.23 17.02 17.13 S -0.06

Mar BFP Milk 17.08 16.91 16.99 S -0.01

Mar Sugar 13.51 13.28 13.42 S -0.04

May Sugar 13.55 13.36 13.50 S -0.01

Dec B-Pound 1.3216 1.3114 1.3208 S 0.0003

Dec J-Yen 0.92220 0.91885 0.92185 S 0.00165

Mar Can. Dollar 0.76030 0.75570 0.75995 S0.00350

Dec Euro-Currency 1.11485 1.10735 1.11415 S0.00425

Dec Swiss Franc 1.0193 1.0142 1.0188 S 0.0015

Dec US Dollar 97.575 97.015 97.056 S -0.335

Dec Comex Gold 1475.4 1463.1 1469.4 S 12.8

Feb Comex Gold 1483.5 1466.9 1475.0 S 13.1

Dec Comex Silver 16.765 16.545 16.744 S 0.169

Mar Comex Silver 17.025 16.650 16.849 S 0.263

Dec Coffee 134.45 134.45 133.85 S 1.80

Mar Coffee 136.85 131.85 135.20 S 1.90

Jan Crude Oil 59.22 58.11 58.76 S -0.38

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

