Aug;Live Cattle;116.900;116.100;116.825 S;0.225
Oct;Live Cattle;122.000;121.275;121.975 S;0.250
Aug;Feeder Cattle;145.600;145.050;145.425 S;0.025
Oct;Feeder Cattle;141.900;140.725;141.600 S;0.000
Aug;Lean Hogs;73.975;71.700;72.625 S;-1.350
Oct;Lean Hogs;79.900;78.225;79.150 S;-0.750
Jul;Wheat;516^0;508^2;511^4 S;-0^2
Sep;Wheat;521^6;514^4;517^4 S;-0^4
Jul;KC Wheat;421^6;415^4;419^0 S;2^0
Sep;KC Wheat;434^6;428^2;431^4 S;1^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;529^0;523^4;525^6 S;-2^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;543^4;538^6;541^0 S;-1^4
Jul;Corn;387^4;382^0;386^2 S;2^2
Sep;Corn;397^0;392^0;396^0 S;1^4
Jul;Soybeans;925^2;916^0;918^2 S;-2^4
Aug;Soybeans;940^2;931^0;933^4 S;-2^0
Jul;BFP Milk;18.69;18.67;18.67 S;0.00
Aug;BFP Milk;19.93;19.61;19.86 S;0.14
Sep;BFP Milk;18.96;18.59;18.92 S;0.28
Oct;BFP Milk;17.75;17.61;17.74 S;0.08
Nov;BFP Milk;17.09;17.03;17.09 S;0.05
Jul;Sugar;12.55;12.28;12.34 S;-0.20
Oct;Sugar;12.63;12.39;12.46 S;-0.17
Jun;B-Pound;1.2924;1.2826;1.2879 S;0.0000
Jun;J-Yen;0.92215;0.91940;0.92155 S;0.00120
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76700;0.76395;0.76450 S;-0.00225
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11535;1.11080;1.11455 S;0.00125
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0102;1.0071;1.0098 S;0.0008
Jun;US Dollar;97.700;97.380;97.469 S;-0.054
Aug;Comex Gold;1497.1;1485.6;1490.7 S;-4.7
Oct;Comex Gold;1504.0;1492.8;1497.7 S;-5.1
Sep;Comex Silver;18.055;17.770;17.984 S;-0.054
Dec;Comex Silver;18.090;17.860;18.062 S;-0.034
Sep;Coffee;105.25;102.25;102.50 S;-1.45
Dec;Coffee;107.40;104.45;104.70 S;-1.40
Aug;Crude Oil;56.04;54.74;55.68 S;-0.33
