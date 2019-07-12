Aug Live Cattle 110.225 109.125 109.975 S 0.650

Oct Live Cattle 114.475 113.375 114.225 S 0.450

Aug Feeder Cattle 143.550 141.425 142.850 S -0.575

Oct Feeder Cattle 142.800 140.450 141.600 S -1.025

Aug Lean Hogs 81.150 79.500 80.650 S 1.475

Oct Lean Hogs 73.675 72.000 73.225 S 1.625

Jul Wheat 538^4 535^0 536^2 S 0^0

Sep Wheat 525^6 516^6 523^0 S 1^4

Jul KC Wheat 441^2 439^0 461^2 S 0^0

Sep KC Wheat 469^0 458^0 467^2 S 5^6

Jul MPS Wheat 540^4 540^4 536^2 S 1^2

Sep MPS Wheat 546^4 537^6 542^6 S 1^4

Jul Corn 457^0 447^6 449^4 S 1^6

Sep Corn 455^6 441^6 454^2 S 10^0

Jul Soybeans 904^2 902^2 906^6 S 10^4

Aug Soybeans 913^6 895^4 913^2 S 14^2

Jul BFP Milk 17.73 17.52 17.55 S -0.17

Aug BFP Milk 17.90 17.69 17.72 S -0.20

Sep BFP Milk 17.86 17.66 17.68 S -0.22

Oct BFP Milk 17.70 17.53 17.55 S -0.20

Nov BFP Milk 17.24 17.06 17.08 S -0.17

Jul Sugar 12.42 12.28 12.30 S -0.08

Oct Sugar 12.42 12.28 12.30 S -0.08

Jun B-Pound 1.2613 1.2558 1.2608 S 0.0045

Jun J-Yen 0.93195 0.92495 0.93185 S 0.00530

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76950 0.76780 0.76905 S 0.00215

Jun Euro-Currency 1.13325 1.12955 1.13290 S 0.00135

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0226 1.0151 1.0217 S 0.0058

Jun US Dollar 96.735 96.405 96.424 S -0.251

Aug Comex Gold 1425.0 1411.5 1418.5 S 10.9

Oct Comex Gold 1431.4 1417.2 1424.8 S 10.2

Sep Comex Silver 15.270 15.070 15.236 S 0.109

Dec Comex Silver 15.390 15.195 15.354 S 0.116

Sep Coffee 108.25 106.10 106.65 S -0.30

Dec Coffee 111.95 109.85 110.40 S -0.35

Aug Crude Oil 60.82 60.03 60.30 S 0.07

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

