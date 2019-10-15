Aug;Live Cattle;113.725;112.750;113.450 S;0.000
Oct;Live Cattle;119.700;118.625;119.550 S;0.275
Aug;Feeder Cattle;146.225;144.775;145.000 S;-0.550
Oct;Feeder Cattle;142.825;141.250;142.175 S;-0.050
Aug;Lean Hogs;79.350;77.250;79.150 S;1.900
Oct;Lean Hogs;85.000;83.500;84.900 S;1.325
Jul;Wheat;511^2;504^2;507^0 S;-4^0
Sep;Wheat;517^0;510^6;513^2 S;-3^4
Jul;KC Wheat;426^0;418^6;421^2 S;-4^4
Sep;KC Wheat;438^0;431^4;434^2 S;-3^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;551^0;544^4;545^4 S;-6^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;565^0;558^6;559^4 S;-6^6
Jul;Corn;398^4;392^4;393^2 S;-4^4
Sep;Corn;408^2;403^2;404^2 S;-3^2
Jul;Soybeans;944^2;933^2;934^0 S;-6^4
Aug;Soybeans;958^2;947^4;948^4 S;-6^4
Jul;BFP Milk;18.61;18.58;18.60 S;0.02
Aug;BFP Milk;18.70;18.55;18.68 S;0.08
Sep;BFP Milk;18.05;17.88;18.04 S;0.09
Oct;BFP Milk;17.24;17.16;17.24 S;0.09
Nov;BFP Milk;16.89;16.81;16.89 S;0.10
Jul;Sugar;12.62;12.35;12.59 S;0.07
Oct;Sugar;12.72;12.46;12.69 S;0.08
Jun;B-Pound;1.2832;1.2620;1.2808 S;0.0202
Jun;J-Yen;0.92800;0.92165;0.92215 S;-0.00425
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75790;0.75635;0.75790 S;0.00135
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10920;1.10370;1.10810 S;0.00010
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0084;1.0050;1.0060 S;-0.0021
Jun;US Dollar;98.375;97.915;98.170 P;-0.140
Aug;Comex Gold;1503.0;1480.8;1483.5 S;-12.7
Oct;Comex Gold;1509.2;1487.9;1490.3 S;-12.4
Sep;Comex Silver;17.875;17.515;17.520 S;-0.277
Dec;Comex Silver;17.940;17.590;17.592 S;-0.289
Sep;Coffee;98.90;97.50;97.95 S;-0.50
Dec;Coffee;101.20;99.80;100.20 S;-0.55
Aug;Crude Oil;53.84;52.46;52.88 S;-0.72
