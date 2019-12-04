Aug Live Cattle 125.100 124.425 124.975 S 0.050

Feb Live Cattle 125.875 123.975 124.175 S -1.475

Nov Feeder Cattle 142.900 140.350 140.875 S -1.500

Jan Feeder Cattle 143.400 140.875 141.425 S -1.500

Dec Lean Hogs 62.750 61.750 61.875 S -0.625

Feb Lean Hogs 69.275 67.900 68.425 S 0.050

Dec Wheat 535^4 531^0 535^0 S 4^4

Mar Wheat 529^6 522^2 527^4 S 2^2

Dec KC Wheat 425^4 425^4 425^2 S 2^6

Mar KC Wheat 444^4 434^2 440^4 S 3^6

Dec MPS Wheat 495^0 493^4 496^2 S 2^2

Mar MPS Wheat 519^0 513^0 515^0 S 1^4

Dec Corn 373^4 367^6 368^6 S -3^2

Mar Corn 383^0 377^2 378^4 S -2^6

Jan Soybeans 880^0 871^4 878^0 S 7^0

Mar Soybeans 894^4 886^2 892^4 S 7^0

Nov BFP Milk 19.43 19.24 19.35 S 0.03

Dec BFP Milk 19.02 18.84 18.91 S -0.03

Jan BFP Milk 18.26 18.13 18.20 S -0.01

Feb BFP Milk 17.81 17.70 17.78 S -0.06

Mar BFP Milk 17.51 17.41 17.47 S -0.03

Mar Sugar 13.10 12.88 13.06 S 0.20

May Sugar 13.14 12.95 13.10 S 0.18

Dec B-Pound 1.3126 1.2987 1.3103 S 0.0106

Dec J-Yen 0.92280 0.91825 0.91855 S -0.00290

Mar Canada Dollar 0.75830 0.75250 0.75825 S 0.00580

Dec Euro-Currency 1.11240 1.10745 1.10825 S -0.00055

Dec Swiss Franc 1.0155 1.0109 1.0116 S -0.0024

Dec US Dollar 97.740 97.355 97.602 S -0.101

Dec Comex Gold 1483.4 1471.2 1474.0 S -5.0

Feb Comex Gold 1489.9 1476.7 1480.2 S -4.7

Dec Comex Silver 17.240 16.755 16.797 S -0.330

Mar Comex Silver 17.415 16.865 16.916 S -0.348

Dec Coffee 123.35 120.95 120.60 S -2.25

Mar Coffee 124.55 120.80 121.25 S -2.55

Jan Crude Oil 58.66 56.28 58.43 S 2.38

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

