Aug Live Cattle 125.100 124.425 124.975 S 0.050
Feb Live Cattle 125.875 123.975 124.175 S -1.475
Nov Feeder Cattle 142.900 140.350 140.875 S -1.500
Jan Feeder Cattle 143.400 140.875 141.425 S -1.500
Dec Lean Hogs 62.750 61.750 61.875 S -0.625
Feb Lean Hogs 69.275 67.900 68.425 S 0.050
Dec Wheat 535^4 531^0 535^0 S 4^4
Mar Wheat 529^6 522^2 527^4 S 2^2
Dec KC Wheat 425^4 425^4 425^2 S 2^6
Mar KC Wheat 444^4 434^2 440^4 S 3^6
Dec MPS Wheat 495^0 493^4 496^2 S 2^2
Mar MPS Wheat 519^0 513^0 515^0 S 1^4
Dec Corn 373^4 367^6 368^6 S -3^2
Mar Corn 383^0 377^2 378^4 S -2^6
Jan Soybeans 880^0 871^4 878^0 S 7^0
Mar Soybeans 894^4 886^2 892^4 S 7^0
Nov BFP Milk 19.43 19.24 19.35 S 0.03
Dec BFP Milk 19.02 18.84 18.91 S -0.03
Jan BFP Milk 18.26 18.13 18.20 S -0.01
Feb BFP Milk 17.81 17.70 17.78 S -0.06
Mar BFP Milk 17.51 17.41 17.47 S -0.03
Mar Sugar 13.10 12.88 13.06 S 0.20
May Sugar 13.14 12.95 13.10 S 0.18
Dec B-Pound 1.3126 1.2987 1.3103 S 0.0106
Dec J-Yen 0.92280 0.91825 0.91855 S -0.00290
Mar Canada Dollar 0.75830 0.75250 0.75825 S 0.00580
Dec Euro-Currency 1.11240 1.10745 1.10825 S -0.00055
Dec Swiss Franc 1.0155 1.0109 1.0116 S -0.0024
Dec US Dollar 97.740 97.355 97.602 S -0.101
Dec Comex Gold 1483.4 1471.2 1474.0 S -5.0
Feb Comex Gold 1489.9 1476.7 1480.2 S -4.7
Dec Comex Silver 17.240 16.755 16.797 S -0.330
Mar Comex Silver 17.415 16.865 16.916 S -0.348
Dec Coffee 123.35 120.95 120.60 S -2.25
Mar Coffee 124.55 120.80 121.25 S -2.55
Jan Crude Oil 58.66 56.28 58.43 S 2.38
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.