Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;118.125;117.450;117.575 S;-0.400

Aug;Feeder Cattle;142.950;142.500;142.750 S;0.575

Oct;Feeder Cattle;151.050;149.400;149.800 S;-0.900

Aug;Lean Hogs;87.050;85.850;86.650 S;-0.100

Oct;Lean Hogs;96.225;94.200;95.325 S;-0.225

Jul;Wheat;478^0;467^0;469^2 S;-0^2

Sep;Wheat;482^4;471^6;474^4 S;-0^4

Jul;KC Wheat;454^0;442^2;443^2 S;-6^0

Sep;KC Wheat;461^4;450^2;451^0 S;-6^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;573^0;566^4;567^2 S;-6^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;571^0;566^0;566^4 S;-3^2

Jul;Corn;380^4;375^4;377^2 S;-2^4

Sep;Corn;389^6;385^2;387^0 S;-2^2

Jul;Soybeans;907^4;899^4;900^6 S;-5^6

Aug;Soybeans;920^4;912^6;914^2 S;-5^6

Jul;BFP Milk;15.69;15.52;15.62 S;0.07

Aug;BFP Milk;15.54;15.40;15.45 S;0.06

Sep;BFP Milk;15.69;15.56;15.60 S;0.05

Oct;BFP Milk;16.02;15.94;15.99 S;0.03

Nov;BFP Milk;16.24;16.20;16.20 S;0.02

Jul;Sugar;12.64;12.40;12.59 S;0.11

Oct;Sugar;12.80;12.57;12.74 S;0.09

Jun;B-Pound;1.3317;1.3213;1.3275 S;0.0017

Jun;J-Yen;0.91540;0.90940;0.91075 S;-0.00420

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75070;0.74940;0.75050 S;0.00165

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14065;1.13425;1.13580 S;-0.00485

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0162;1.0127;1.0144 S;-0.0022

Jun;US Dollar;96.335;95.940;96.225 S;0.262

Aug;Comex Gold;1329.3;1318.5;1321.4 S;-7.4

Oct;Comex Gold;1334.6;1324.5;1327.4 S;-7.1

Sep;Comex Silver;15.560;15.390;15.429 S;-0.142

Dec;Comex Silver;15.635;15.490;15.522 S;-0.135

Sep;Coffee;98.35;96.70;97.95 S;1.05

Dec;Coffee;101.10;99.50;100.65 S;0.95

Aug;Crude Oil;60.50;59.22;60.10 S;1.10

