Aug Live Cattle 122.775 121.900 122.375 S -0.075

Oct Live Cattle 119.750 119.025 119.550 S 0.225

Aug Feeder Cattle 160.700 159.625 160.450 S 0.250

Oct Feeder Cattle 160.700 159.625 160.450 S 0.250

Aug Lean Hogs 97.875 94.475 96.125 S -1.000

Oct Lean Hogs 101.900 98.800 100.625 S -.0550

Jul Wheat 150^0 444^6 447^0 S 2^0

Sep Wheat 453^6 448^2 450^2 S 1^6

Jul KC Wheat 423^0 416^6 420^4 S 3^4

Sep KC Wheat 429^0 422^2 426^2 S 3^6

Jul MPS Wheat 529^2 521^0 527^4 S 0^2

Sep MPS Wheat 532^6 525^0 531^2 S 0^6

Jul Corn 360^0 356^6 358^2 S -0^6

Sep Corn 368^6 365^4 367^0 S -0^6

Jul Soybeans 890^4 878^4 879^0 S -9^0

Aug Soybeans 904^2 892^2 892^4 S -9^2

Jul BFP Milk 15.81 15.58 15.69 S 0.14

Aug BFP Milk 15.96 15.78 15.88 S 0.13

Sep BFP Milk 16.23 16.07 16.11 S 0.13

Oct BFP Milk 16.48 16.32 16.37 S 0.13

Nov BFP Milk 16..65 16.55 16.59 S 0.10

Jul Sugar 12.64 12.31 12.35 S -0.16

Oct Sugar 12.80 12.50 12.53 S -0.14

Jun B-Pound 1.3105 1.3066 1.3093 P -0.0020

Jun J-Yen 0.89775 0.89575 0.89720 P -0.00075

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75580 0.75180 0.75155 P 0.00070

Jun Euro-Currency 1.13785 1.13335 1.13470 P 0.00050

Jun Swiss Franc 0.9986 0.9944 0.9984 P -0.0036

Jun US Dollar 96.785 96.460 96.652 S 0.018

Aug Comex Gold 1282.1 1275.2 1276.8 S -1.1

Oct Comex Gold 1287.9 1281.4 1282.8 S -0.7

Sep Comex Silver 15.135 14.960 15.018 S 0.012

Dec Comex Silver 15.205 15.055 15.107 S 0.016

Sep Coffee 93.30 89.00 89.65 S -3.30

Dec Coffee 95.80 91.60 92.25 S -3.30

Aug Crude Oil 64.72 63.76 63.87 S -0.34

