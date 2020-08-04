Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;108.350;107.200;107.475 S;-0.800
Nov;Feeder Cattle;145.400;144.075;144.700 S;-0.175
Jan;Feeder Cattle;147.400;146.050;146.625 S;-0.450
Dec;Lean Hogs;50.475;49.550;49.700 S;-0.175
Feb;Lean Hogs;49.575;48.175;49.025 S;0.625
Dec;Wheat;521^2;507^6;508^2 S;-12^6
Mar;Wheat;530^0;516^0;516^4 S;-12^6
Dec;KC Wheat;431^4;421^6;422^2 S;-8^4
Mar;KC Wheat;442^4;432^4;433^0 S;-8^4
Dec;MPS Wheat;506^2;501^4;501^6 S;-4^6
Mar;MPS Wheat;520^0;515^6;516^0 S;-4^2
Dec;Corn;316^6;308^2;308^2 S;-9^2
Mar;Corn;327^6;320^0;320^2 S;-8^2
Jan;Soybeans;893^4;881^0;883^6 S;-13^6
Mar;Soybeans;892^0;877^2;879^6 S;-13^2
Nov;BFP Milk;24.56;24.53;24.53 S;0.00
Dec;BFP Milk;20.40;19.12;19.28 S;-1.05
Jan;BFP Milk;18.15;16.67;16.67 S;-1.50
Feb;BFP Milk;17.63;16.75;16.81 S;-0.89
Mar;BFP Milk;16.93;16.41;16.46 S;-0.51
Mar;Sugar;12.80;12.55;12.78 S;0.06
May;Sugar;13.38;13.13;13.35 S;0.06
Dec;B-Pound;1.3111;1.2984;1.3059 S;-0.0002
Dec;J-Yen;0.94690;0.94200;0.94580 S;0.00280
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.18165;1.17310;1.17920 S;0.00395
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0964;1.0897;1.0947 S;0.0054
Dec;Swiss Franc;93.815;93.230;93.378 S;-0.272
Dec;US Dollar;2009.3;1968.8;2001.2 S;43.3
Dec;Comex Gold;2019.3;1971.0;2008.5 S;42.1
Feb;Comex Gold;26.195;24.240;26.028 S;1.678
Dec;Comex Silver;26.420;24.480;26.268 S;1.698
Dec;Coffee;121.25;116.65;121.05 S;3.15
Mar;Coffee;123.60;119.25;123.45 S;2.95
Jun;Crude Oil;42.08;40.14;41.70 S;0.60
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!