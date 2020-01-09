Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;127.625;126.575;127.300 S;0.250
Nov;Feeder Cattle;147.525;146.150;146.925 S;0.100
Jan;Feeder Cattle;147.375;145.850;146.550 S;0.025
Dec;Lean Hogs;69.000;66.475;67.025 S;-2.000
Feb;Lean Hogs;75.850;73.850;74.475 S;-1.275
Dec;Wheat;564^0;552^6;562^2 S;9^4
Mar;Wheat;567^0;556^4;565^2 S;9^0
Dec;KC Wheat;492^6;479^2;490^2 S;10^2
Mar;KC Wheat;500^0;487^0;497^6 S;10^0
Dec;MPS Wheat;554^4;547^0;552^0 S;4^2
Mar;MPS Wheat;563^6;557^4;560^4 S;3^6
Dec;Corn;387^0;382^2;383^2 S;-1^0
Mar;Corn;393^6;389^0;390^0 S;-1^2
Jan;Soybeans;943^2;931^0;933^6 S;-4^4
Mar;Soybeans;954^4;939^2;943^4 S;-3^6
Nov;BFP Milk;16.98;16.91;16.95 S;-0.05
Dec;BFP Milk;17.12;16.95;16.98 S;-0.10
Jan;BFP Milk;17.34;17.23;17.25 S;-0.09
Feb;BFP Milk;17.35;17.25;17.26 S;-0.10
Mar;BFP Milk;17.31;17.28;17.28 S;-0.04
Mar;Sugar;13.76;13.40;13.71 S;0.24
May;Sugar;13.79;13.49;13.76 S;0.20
Dec;B-Pound;1.3147;1.3037;1.3081 S;-0.0034
Dec;J-Yen;0.92045;0.91565;0.91625 S;-0.00270
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.76775;0.76360;0.76470 S;-0.00335
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11655;1.11370;1.11515 S;-0.00075
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0344;1.0304;1.0324 S;0.0000
Dec;US Dollar;97.275;96.955;97.162 S;0.149
Dec;Comex Gold;1562.4;1541.0;1554.3 S;-7.6
Feb;Comex Gold;1568.3;1547.4;1560.6 S;-7.8
Dec;Comex Silver;18.225;17.815;17.936 S;-0.237
Mar;Comex Silver;18.305;17.910;18.025 S;-0.236
Dec;Coffee;120.35;117.00;117.35 S;-1.80
Mar;Coffee;122.65;119.35;119.70 S;-1.75
Jan;Crude Oil;60.31;58.66;59.56 S;0.05
