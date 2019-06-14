Aug;Live Cattle;105.325;104.150;104.275 S;-0.450
Oct;Live Cattle;106.475;105.375;105.475 S;-0.675
Aug;Feeder Cattle;136.825;135.000;135.750 S;-0.725
Oct;Feeder Cattle;136.625;134.650;135.525 S;-0.700
Aug;Lean Hogs;84.475;80.600;81.350 S;-2.025
Oct;Lean Hogs;84.200;79.825;80.625 S;-2.200
Jul;Wheat;544^0;530^6;538^4 S;3^0
Sep;Wheat;545^2;534^2;542^0 S;3^0
Jul;KC Wheat;478^0;466^4;476^2 S;8^0
Sep;KC Wheat;490^0;479^0;488^4 S;7^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;569^4;558^4;563^2 S;-3^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;578^2;567^2;570^4 S;-3^2
Jul;Corn;457^2;441^6;453^0 S;11^0
Sep;Corn;460^0;446^4;458^2 S;10^4
Jul;Soybeans;898^2;885^2;896^6 S;8^6
Aug;Soybeans;904^4;892^0;903^0 S;8^4
Jul;BFP Milk;16.94;16.75;16.85 S;-0.03
Aug;BFP Milk;17.26;17.10;17.17 S;-0.07
Sep;BFP Milk;17.49;17.41;17.44 S;-0.04
Oct;BFP Milk;17.49;17.42;17.46 S;0.01
Nov;BFP Milk;17.34;17.30;17.32 S;-0.03
Jul;Sugar;12.78;12.69;12.75 S;0.00
Oct;Sugar;12.95;12.85;12.92 S;0.01
Jun;B-Pound;1.2682;1.2580;1.2584 S;-0.0093
Jun;J-Yen;0.92500;0.92100;0.92120 S;-0.00185
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75185;0.74630;0.74665 S;-0.00490
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12900;1.12040;1.12085 S;-0.00685
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0074;1.0006;1.0010 S;-0.0055
Jun;US Dollar;97.580;96.940;97.570 S;0.531
Aug;Comex Gold;1362.2;1341.4;1344.5 S;1.2
Oct;Comex Gold;1367.8;1347.5;1350.4 S;1.1
Sep;Comex Silver;15.190;14.850;14.878 S;-0.034
Dec;Comex Silver;15.295;14.955;14.984 S;-0.054
Sep;Coffee;100.30;97.95;98.05 S;-1.70
Dec;Coffee;104.10;101.70;101.75 S;-1.80
Aug;Crude Oil;53.26;51.95;52.77 S;0.21
