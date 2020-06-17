Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;96.950;95.750;96.850 S;0.075
Nov;Feeder Cattle;133.850;131.700;133.575 S;0.700
Jan;Feeder Cattle;135.275;133.275;134.950 S;0.500
Dec;Lean Hogs;49.850;48.175;49.650 S;0.000
Feb;Lean Hogs;53.400;51.525;53.175 S;0.150
Dec;Wheat;495^6;487^2;488^6 S;-7^2
Mar;Wheat;500^6;492^6;494^0 S;-7^2
Dec;KC Wheat;436^6;430^6;432^4 S;-5^6
Mar;KC Wheat;445^2;439^4;441^0 S;-6^0
Dec;MPS Wheat;524^0;512^4;520^2 S;5^2
Mar;MPS Wheat;534^6;523^6;530^6 S;4^4
Dec;Corn;331^2;325^0;330^2 S;1^2
Mar;Corn;335^6;330^6;335^0 S;0^6
Jan;Soybeans;875^6;860^0;871^2 S;4^2
Mar;Soybeans;876^0;861^0;871^6 S;3^6
Nov;BFP Milk;20.97;20.60;20.75 S;0.27
Dec;BFP Milk;19.85;19.22;19.79 S;0.42
Jan;BFP Milk;18.17;17.79;18.09 S;0.26
Feb;BFP Milk;17.46;17.29;17.46 S;0.10
Mar;BFP Milk;17.03;16.90;17.01 S;0.00
Mar;Sugar;12.18;11.93;12.11 S;-0.08
May;Sugar;12.29;12.04;12.26 S;-0.02
Dec;B-Pound;1.2595;1.2517;1.2546 S;-0.0035
Dec;J-Yen;0.93555;0.93200;0.93505 S;0.00180
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.13170;1.12290;1.12540 S;-0.00385
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0575;1.0522;1.0560 S;0.0004
Dec;Swiss Franc;97.350;96.765;97.144 S;0.197
Dec;US Dollar;1728.6;1714.7;1729.2 S;-1.0
Dec;Comex Gold;1739.3;1717.3;1735.6 S;-0.4
Feb;Comex Gold;17.815;17.515;17.775 S;0.063
Dec;Comex Silver;17.975;17.670;17.934 S;0.067
Dec;Coffee;96.80;93.15;96.25 S;2.60
Mar;Coffee;98.75;95.00;98.15 S;2.55
Jun;Crude Oil;38.75;37.21;37.96 S;-0.58
