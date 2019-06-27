Aug;Live Cattle;105.850;105.100;105.350 S;-0.025

Oct;Live Cattle;107.075;106.175;106.325 S;-0.225

Aug;Feeder Cattle;137.425;135.950;136.250 S;-0.475

Oct;Feeder Cattle;137.250;135.600;135.800 S;-0.025

Aug;Lean Hogs;77.850;75.250;77.175 S;1.700

Oct;Lean Hogs;72.100;69.375;71.600 S;2.100

Jul;Wheat;555^2;541^2;547^4 S;3^6

Sep;Wheat;557^2;541^6;546^6 S;0^2

Jul;KC Wheat;478^4;463^2;468^0 S;-1^0

Sep;KC Wheat;492^0;476^4;481^4 S;-0^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;557^2;547^0;551^4 S;1^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;568^2;558^0;561^4 S;2^0

Jul;Corn;445^4;438^4;440^0 S;-3^2

Sep;Corn;451^4;445^2;445^6 S;-3^6

Jul;Soybeans;898^2;883^4;887^6 S;-6^4

Aug;Soybeans;904^0;889^4;893^6 S;-6^0

Jul;BFP Milk;17.20;16.97;17.18 S;0.10

Aug;BFP Milk;17.49;17.32;17.47 S;0.03

Sep;BFP Milk;17.73;17.59;17.71 S;0.04

Oct;BFP Milk;17.75;17.62;17.71 S;0.06

Nov;BFP Milk;17.59;17.48;17.56 S;0.00

Jul;Sugar;12.57;12.00;12.53 S;0.50

Oct;Sugar;12.79;12.30;12.78 S;0.46

Jun;B-Pound;1.2769;1.2705;1.2706 S;-0.0025

Jun;J-Yen;0.93420;0.92980;0.93340 S;0.00020

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76570;0.76355;0.76560 S;0.00125

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14520;1.14180;1.14430 S;-0.00050

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0319;1.0262;1.0318 S;0.0011

Jun;US Dollar;95.920;95.670;95.728 P;0.037

Aug;Comex Gold;1420.8;1407.5;1417.9 S;-4.8

Oct;Comex Gold;1426.0;1412.7;1423.4 S;-4.6

Sep;Comex Silver;15.355;15.205;15.294 S;-0.090

Dec;Comex Silver;15.435;15.315;15.400 S;-0.086

Sep;Coffee;107.40;105.80;106.70 S;0.65

Dec;Coffee;110.95;109.35;110.30 S;0.70

Aug;Crude Oil;59.76;58.66;59.49 S;-0.15

