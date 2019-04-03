Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;116.625;115.475;115.775 S;-0.475

Aug;Feeder Cattle;155.350;153.850;154.350 S;-0.900

Oct;Feeder Cattle;155.350;153.850;154.350 S;-0.900

Aug;Lean Hogs;88.500;84.275;88.400 S;4.400

Oct;Lean Hogs;95.075;92.100;94.850 S;3.350

Jul;Wheat;472^6;463^0;471^0 S;7^0

Sep;Wheat;476^6;467^2;474^4 S;6^0

Jul;KC Wheat;438^6;430^6;436^6 S;3^4

Sep;KC Wheat;445^6;436^4;443^4 S;2^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;547^0;532^2;534^6 S;-7^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;553^0;539^6;542^2 S;-5^4

Jul;Corn;364^6;360^4;362^6 S;1^2

Sep;Corn;374^2;370^0;372^0 S;1^2

Jul;Soybeans;903^0;894^6;898^6 S;-1^2

Aug;Soybeans;916^4;908^4;912^2 S;-1^2

Jul;BFP Milk;15.76;15.61;15.67 S;-0.03

Aug;BFP Milk;15.92;15.76;15.80 S;-0.05

Sep;BFP Milk;16.21;16.06;16.11 S;-0.02

Oct;BFP Milk;16.42;16.30;16.36 S;0.01

Nov;BFP Milk;16.59;16.49;16.56 S;0.01

Jul;Sugar;12.69;12.38;12.42 S;-0.24

Oct;Sugar;12.84;12.53;12.55 S;-0.25

Jun;B-Pound;1.3245;1.3169;1.3206 S;0.0043

Jun;J-Yen;0.90440;0.90135;0.90230 S;-0.00070

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75500;0.75305;0.75265 S;0.00045

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13260;1.12720;1.13100 S;0.00405

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0118;1.0083;1.0093 S;0.0006

Jun;US Dollar;96.890;96.525;96.662 S;-0.261

Aug;Comex Gold;1299.0;1292.7;1295.3 S;-0.1

Oct;Comex Gold;1304.8;1298.8;1301.3 S;-0.1

Sep;Comex Silver;15.250;15.095;15.194 S;0.041

Dec;Comex Silver;15.325;15.190;15.287 S;0.041

Sep;Coffee;98.35;93.85;97.85 S;3.65

Dec;Coffee;100.90;96.55;100.45 S;3.55

Aug;Crude Oil;63.04;62.11;62.52 S;-0.09

