Aug Live Cattle 125.100 124.425 124.975 S 0.050

Feb Live Cattle 121.175 118.650 120.325 S 1.800

Nov Feeder Cattle 139.650 136.775 138.525 S 2.200

Jan Feeder Cattle 142.425 139.300 141.375 S 2.425

Dec Lean Hogs 56.000 55.650 55.900 S -0.100

Feb Lean Hogs 64.900 63.700 64.300 S 0.225

Dec Wheat 549^4 542^0 542^6 S -1^4

Mar Wheat 548^6 541^0 541^4 S -3^2

Dec KC Wheat 471^0 465^0 465^4 S -0^4

Mar KC Wheat 478^2 471^6 472^2 S -0^4

Dec MPS Wheat 529^0 525^2 525^4 S -1^2

Mar MPS Wheat 538^2 535^2 535^4 S -0^6

Dec Corn 381^4 376^2 377^6 S -1^6

Mar Corn 386^0 380^6 382^0 S -2^6

Jan Soybeans 899^2 890^0 893^6 S -2^4

Mar Soybeans 908^2 899^4 903^2 S -2^6

Nov BFP Milk 17.02 16.97 16.99 S -0.02

Dec BFP Milk 17.18 16.97 17.01 S -0.12

Jan BFP Milk 17.18 17.02 17.06 S -0.10

Feb BFP Milk 17.20 17.07 17.12 S -0.07

Mar BFP Milk 17.41 17.28 17.33 S -0.07

Mar Sugar 15.37 14.89 15.06 S -0.10

May Sugar 14.90 14.50 14.55 S -0.23

Dec B-Pound 1.3074 1.3011 1.3043 S -0.0010

Dec J-Yen 0.91305 0.91120 0.91240 S 0.00040

Mar Canada Dollar 0.75540 0.75365 0.75455 S 0.00045

Dec Euro-Currency 1.08805 1.08460 1.08590 S -0.00045

Dec Swiss Franc 1.0234 1.0201 1.0205 S -0.0027

Dec US Dollar 99.045 98.875 98.958 P 0.032

Dec Comex Gold 1582.4 1574.8 1582.7 S 7.3

Feb Comex Gold 1587.4 1576.0 1586.4 S 7.1

Dec Comex Silver 17.790 17.595 17.734 S 0.086

Mar Comex Silver 17.875 17.685 17.815 S 0.084

Dec Coffee 109.40 103.65 109.10 S 4.65

Mar Coffee 111.60 105.85 111.35 S 4.65

Mar Crude Oil 52.34 51.32 52.05 S 0.64

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

