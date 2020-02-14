Aug Live Cattle 125.100 124.425 124.975 S 0.050
Feb Live Cattle 121.175 118.650 120.325 S 1.800
Nov Feeder Cattle 139.650 136.775 138.525 S 2.200
Jan Feeder Cattle 142.425 139.300 141.375 S 2.425
Dec Lean Hogs 56.000 55.650 55.900 S -0.100
Feb Lean Hogs 64.900 63.700 64.300 S 0.225
Dec Wheat 549^4 542^0 542^6 S -1^4
Mar Wheat 548^6 541^0 541^4 S -3^2
Dec KC Wheat 471^0 465^0 465^4 S -0^4
Mar KC Wheat 478^2 471^6 472^2 S -0^4
Dec MPS Wheat 529^0 525^2 525^4 S -1^2
Mar MPS Wheat 538^2 535^2 535^4 S -0^6
Dec Corn 381^4 376^2 377^6 S -1^6
Mar Corn 386^0 380^6 382^0 S -2^6
Jan Soybeans 899^2 890^0 893^6 S -2^4
Mar Soybeans 908^2 899^4 903^2 S -2^6
Nov BFP Milk 17.02 16.97 16.99 S -0.02
Dec BFP Milk 17.18 16.97 17.01 S -0.12
Jan BFP Milk 17.18 17.02 17.06 S -0.10
Feb BFP Milk 17.20 17.07 17.12 S -0.07
Mar BFP Milk 17.41 17.28 17.33 S -0.07
Mar Sugar 15.37 14.89 15.06 S -0.10
May Sugar 14.90 14.50 14.55 S -0.23
Dec B-Pound 1.3074 1.3011 1.3043 S -0.0010
Dec J-Yen 0.91305 0.91120 0.91240 S 0.00040
Mar Canada Dollar 0.75540 0.75365 0.75455 S 0.00045
Dec Euro-Currency 1.08805 1.08460 1.08590 S -0.00045
Dec Swiss Franc 1.0234 1.0201 1.0205 S -0.0027
Dec US Dollar 99.045 98.875 98.958 P 0.032
Dec Comex Gold 1582.4 1574.8 1582.7 S 7.3
Feb Comex Gold 1587.4 1576.0 1586.4 S 7.1
Dec Comex Silver 17.790 17.595 17.734 S 0.086
Mar Comex Silver 17.875 17.685 17.815 S 0.084
Dec Coffee 109.40 103.65 109.10 S 4.65
Mar Coffee 111.60 105.85 111.35 S 4.65
Mar Crude Oil 52.34 51.32 52.05 S 0.64
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.