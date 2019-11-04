Aug Live Cattle 1124.875 123.750 124.600 S 0.375
Oct Live Cattle 125.850 124.750 125.575 S 0.125
Aug Feeder Cattle 149.275 148.150 149.075 S -0.050
Oct Feeder Cattle 145.575 143.975 145.300 S 0.175
Aug Lean Hogs 73.075 71.250 71.900 S -0.675
Oct Lean Hogs 79.625 78.200 78.625 S -0.850
Jul Wheat 515^2 508^0 509^6 S -5^6
Sep Wheat 520^6 514^4 516^2 S -5^2
Jul KC Wheat 427^4 421^0 423^0 S -2^6
Sep KC Wheat 439^2 433^4 435^4 S -3^2
Jul MPS Wheat 528^6 523^4 531^2 P -6^6
Sep MPS Wheat 545^0 540^4 548^0 P -6^4
Jul Corn 387^6 383^0 383^2 S -5^4
Sep Corn 396^6 393^2 393^4 S -4^6
Jul Soybeans 929^6 921^0 925^6 S 1^4
Aug Soybeans 942^2 932^4 938^0 S 1^2
Jul BFP Milk 20.23 20.06 20.19 S -0.02
Aug BFP Milk 19.79 19.62 19.70 S 0.01
Sep BFP Milk 18.17 18.01 18.12 S 0.03
Oct BFP Milk 17.23 17.11 17.21 S -0.03
Nov BFP Milk 16.95 16.90 16.95 S -0.04
Jul Sugar 12.57 12.44 12.51 S 0.03
Oct Sugar 12.69 12.58 12.64 S 0.04
Jun B-Pound 1.2960 1.2893 1.2952 P -0.0056
Jun J-Yen 0.92635 0.92250 0.92585 P -0.00315
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76190 0.76030 0.76095 P -0.00025
Jun Euro-Currency 1.12055 1.11570 1.11945 P -0.00360
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0178 1.0141 1.0174 P -0.0023
Jun US Dollar 97.360 96.975 97.041 P 0.314
Aug Comex Gold 1524.0 1513.6 1518.3 S -1.8
Oct Comex Gold 1529.1 1519.7 1523.6 S -2.4
Sep Comex Silver 18.380 18.115 18.220 S -0.001
Dec Comex Silver 18.410 18.220 18.308 S -0.003
Sep Treasury Bond 159^10 158^20 159^26 P -1^5
Sep Coffee 108.25 106.25 107.25 S -0.30
Dec Coffee 110.40 108.50 109.50 S -0.15
Jul Cotton 64.98 63.54 64.23 P -0.47
Mar Cotton 67.48 66.41 66.69 P -0.07
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.6575 1.6268 1.6323 P 0.0147
Aug Heating Oil 1.9565 1.9190 1.9247 P 0.0100
Jul Natural Gas 2.842 2.781 2.714 P 0.114
Aug Crude Oil 57.45 55.92 56.27 P 0.46
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
