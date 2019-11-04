Aug Live Cattle 1124.875 123.750 124.600 S 0.375

Oct Live Cattle 125.850 124.750 125.575 S 0.125

Aug Feeder Cattle 149.275 148.150 149.075 S -0.050

Oct Feeder Cattle 145.575 143.975 145.300 S 0.175

Aug Lean Hogs 73.075 71.250 71.900 S -0.675

Oct Lean Hogs 79.625 78.200 78.625 S -0.850

Jul Wheat 515^2 508^0 509^6 S -5^6

Sep Wheat 520^6 514^4 516^2 S -5^2

Jul KC Wheat 427^4 421^0 423^0 S -2^6

Sep KC Wheat 439^2 433^4 435^4 S -3^2

Jul MPS Wheat 528^6 523^4 531^2 P -6^6

Sep MPS Wheat 545^0 540^4 548^0 P -6^4

Jul Corn 387^6 383^0 383^2 S -5^4

Sep Corn 396^6 393^2 393^4 S -4^6

Jul Soybeans 929^6 921^0 925^6 S 1^4

Aug Soybeans 942^2 932^4 938^0 S 1^2

Jul BFP Milk 20.23 20.06 20.19 S -0.02

Aug BFP Milk 19.79 19.62 19.70 S 0.01

Sep BFP Milk 18.17 18.01 18.12 S 0.03

Oct BFP Milk 17.23 17.11 17.21 S -0.03

Nov BFP Milk 16.95 16.90 16.95 S -0.04

Jul Sugar 12.57 12.44 12.51 S 0.03

Oct Sugar 12.69 12.58 12.64 S 0.04

Jun B-Pound 1.2960 1.2893 1.2952 P -0.0056

Jun J-Yen 0.92635 0.92250 0.92585 P -0.00315

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76190 0.76030 0.76095 P -0.00025

Jun Euro-Currency 1.12055 1.11570 1.11945 P -0.00360

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0178 1.0141 1.0174 P -0.0023

Jun US Dollar 97.360 96.975 97.041 P 0.314

Aug Comex Gold 1524.0 1513.6 1518.3 S -1.8

Oct Comex Gold 1529.1 1519.7 1523.6 S -2.4

Sep Comex Silver 18.380 18.115 18.220 S -0.001

Dec Comex Silver 18.410 18.220 18.308 S -0.003

Sep Treasury Bond 159^10 158^20 159^26 P -1^5

Sep Coffee 108.25 106.25 107.25 S -0.30

Dec Coffee 110.40 108.50 109.50 S -0.15

Jul Cotton 64.98 63.54 64.23 P -0.47

Mar Cotton 67.48 66.41 66.69 P -0.07

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.6575 1.6268 1.6323 P 0.0147

Aug Heating Oil 1.9565 1.9190 1.9247 P 0.0100

Jul Natural Gas 2.842 2.781 2.714 P 0.114

Aug Crude Oil 57.45 55.92 56.27 P 0.46

