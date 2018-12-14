Aug;Live Cattle;123.225;122.225;122.400 S;-0.450
Oct;Live Cattle;125.125;124.275;124.500 S;-0.300
Aug;Feeder Cattle;148.250;147.200;147.575 S;-0.400
Oct;Feeder Cattle;146.725;145.875;146.250 S;-0.250
Aug;Lean Hogs;66.800;64.450;64.500 S;-0.325
Oct;Lean Hogs;71.775;70.000;70.050 S;-0.300
Jul;Wheat;;;527^6 S;0^0
Sep;Wheat;538^0;527^6;530^0 S;-6^0
Jul;KC Wheat;;;492^4 S;0^0
Sep;KC Wheat;524^4;514^6;518^2 S;-1^6
Jul;MPS Wheat;;;580^4 S;
Sep;MPS Wheat;589^4;582^2;584^0 S;-6^0
Jul;Corn;379^0;377^4;376^6 S;1^2
Sep;Corn;387^4;383^0;384^6 S;0^4
Jul;Soybeans;910^0;900^0;900^4 S;-6^4
Aug;Soybeans;923^2;913^0;913^6 S;-6^6
Jul;BFP Milk;14.25;14.15;14.22 S;0.01
Aug;BFP Milk;14.66;14.56;14.65 S;-0.02
Sep;BFP Milk;15.09;15.01;15.06 S;0.00
Oct;BFP Milk;15.56;15.48;15.52 S;0.01
Nov;BFP Milk;15.79;15.74;15.75 S;0.06
Jul;Sugar;12.78;12.58;12.65 S;-0.10
Oct;Sugar;12.87;12.66;12.75 S;-0.06
Jun;B-Pound;1.2664;1.2529;1.2662 P;-0.0081
Jun;J-Yen;0.88300;0.87975;0.88040 P;0.00260
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74920;0.74620;0.74880 P;-0.00110
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13660;1.12700;1.13675 P;-0.00605
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0068;1.0018;1.0068 P;-0.0041
Jun;US Dollar;97.705;97.090;97.056 P;0.364
Aug;Comex Gold;1247.3;1236.5;1241.4 S;-4.6
Oct;Comex Gold;1253.3;1242.5;1247.5 S;-5.0
Sep;Comex Silver;14.850;14.560;14.637 S;-0.195
Dec;Comex Silver;14.920;14.645;14.722 S;-0.193
Sep;Treasury Bond;143^17;143^5;143^1 P;0^10
Sep;Coffee;104.00;102.10;102.25 S;-1.85
Dec;Coffee;107.10;105.25;105.40 S;-1.80
Jul;Cotton;79.94;78.62;79.60 S;0.19
Mar;Cotton;81.56;80.46;81.34 S;0.32
Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.4842;1.4302;1.4381 S;-0.0409
Aug;Heating Oil;1.8777;1.8320;1.8392 S;-0.0301
Jul;Natural Gas;4.094;3.813;3.827 S;-0.299
Aug;Crude Oil;53.19;51.11;51.47 S;-1.36
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
