Aug;Live Cattle;123.225;122.225;122.400 S;-0.450

Oct;Live Cattle;125.125;124.275;124.500 S;-0.300

Aug;Feeder Cattle;148.250;147.200;147.575 S;-0.400

Oct;Feeder Cattle;146.725;145.875;146.250 S;-0.250

Aug;Lean Hogs;66.800;64.450;64.500 S;-0.325

Oct;Lean Hogs;71.775;70.000;70.050 S;-0.300

Jul;Wheat;;;527^6 S;0^0

Sep;Wheat;538^0;527^6;530^0 S;-6^0

Jul;KC Wheat;;;492^4 S;0^0

Sep;KC Wheat;524^4;514^6;518^2 S;-1^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;;;580^4 S;

Sep;MPS Wheat;589^4;582^2;584^0 S;-6^0

Jul;Corn;379^0;377^4;376^6 S;1^2

Sep;Corn;387^4;383^0;384^6 S;0^4

Jul;Soybeans;910^0;900^0;900^4 S;-6^4

Aug;Soybeans;923^2;913^0;913^6 S;-6^6

Jul;BFP Milk;14.25;14.15;14.22 S;0.01

Aug;BFP Milk;14.66;14.56;14.65 S;-0.02

Sep;BFP Milk;15.09;15.01;15.06 S;0.00

Oct;BFP Milk;15.56;15.48;15.52 S;0.01

Nov;BFP Milk;15.79;15.74;15.75 S;0.06

Jul;Sugar;12.78;12.58;12.65 S;-0.10

Oct;Sugar;12.87;12.66;12.75 S;-0.06

Jun;B-Pound;1.2664;1.2529;1.2662 P;-0.0081

Jun;J-Yen;0.88300;0.87975;0.88040 P;0.00260

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74920;0.74620;0.74880 P;-0.00110

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13660;1.12700;1.13675 P;-0.00605

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0068;1.0018;1.0068 P;-0.0041

Jun;US Dollar;97.705;97.090;97.056 P;0.364

Aug;Comex Gold;1247.3;1236.5;1241.4 S;-4.6

Oct;Comex Gold;1253.3;1242.5;1247.5 S;-5.0

Sep;Comex Silver;14.850;14.560;14.637 S;-0.195

Dec;Comex Silver;14.920;14.645;14.722 S;-0.193

Sep;Treasury Bond;143^17;143^5;143^1 P;0^10

Sep;Coffee;104.00;102.10;102.25 S;-1.85

Dec;Coffee;107.10;105.25;105.40 S;-1.80

Jul;Cotton;79.94;78.62;79.60 S;0.19

Mar;Cotton;81.56;80.46;81.34 S;0.32

Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.4842;1.4302;1.4381 S;-0.0409

Aug;Heating Oil;1.8777;1.8320;1.8392 S;-0.0301

Jul;Natural Gas;4.094;3.813;3.827 S;-0.299

Aug;Crude Oil;53.19;51.11;51.47 S;-1.36

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments