Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;101.050;98.175;99.600 S;-1.575
Nov;Feeder Cattle;135.750;132.600;135.350 S;-0.150
Jan;Feeder Cattle;136.200;133.600;135.750 S;-0.500
Dec;Lean Hogs;56.925;55.925;56.850 S;-0.075
Feb;Lean Hogs;57.150;54.325;57.025 S;1.375
Dec;Wheat;522^2;511^6;520^6 S;6^2
Mar;Wheat;525^0;515^0;523^4 S;5^6
Dec;KC Wheat;473^0;462^6;470^4 S;6^4
Mar;KC Wheat;479^2;469^2;477^0 S;6^4
Dec;MPS Wheat;526^0;515^0;525^0 S;5^6
Mar;MPS Wheat;536^6;526^4;536^0 S;5^2
Dec;Corn;329^4;323^2;325^6 S;-1^6
Mar;Corn;333^6;328^0;330^0 S;-1^6
Jan;Soybeans;846^0;837^0;840^6 S;-6^2
Mar;Soybeans;848^0;840^0;843^4 S;-5^6
Nov;BFP Milk;12.21;12.18;12.18 S;-0.01
Dec;BFP Milk;18.60;17.90;18.50 S;0.55
Jan;BFP Milk;17.74;17.23;17.68 S;0.40
Feb;BFP Milk;16.82;16.32;16.74 S;0.51
Mar;BFP Milk;16.70;16.29;16.65 S;0.40
Mar;Sugar;10.96;10.67;10.91 S;0.11
May;Sugar;11.04;10.78;10.97 S;0.06
Dec;B-Pound;1.2394;1.2290;1.2326 S;-0.0021
Dec;J-Yen;0.93410;0.92690;0.92765 S;-0.00145
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.11485;1.10730;1.11010 S;-0.00005
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0418;1.0366;1.0400 S;0.0013
Dec;Swiss Franc;98.550;97.935;98.341 S;0.018
Dec;US Dollar;1738.3;1715.1;1736.9 S;17.8
Dec;Comex Gold;1754.5;1725.3;1751.7 S;16.7
Feb;Comex Gold;18.550;17.810;18.499 S;0.473
Dec;Comex Silver;18.630;17.910;18.584 S;0.480
Dec;Coffee;100.05;95.85;96.30 S;-2.80
Mar;Coffee;101.80;97.70;98.15 S;-2.75
Jun;Crude Oil;35.77;32.36;35.49 S;1.21
