Aug;Live Cattle;110.725;109.400;109.825 S;-0.475

Oct;Live Cattle;117.075;115.700;116.050 S;-0.575

Aug;Feeder Cattle;142.975;140.725;140.975 S;-1.425

Oct;Feeder Cattle;138.750;136.650;136.975 S;-1.350

Aug;Lean Hogs;72.575;69.600;69.925 S;-2.675

Oct;Lean Hogs;77.950;75.500;76.100 S;-1.900

Jul;Wheat;499^2;489^6;498^6 S;3^0

Sep;Wheat;506^0;496^6;505^6 S;3^2

Jul;KC Wheat;416^6;406^4;411^4 S;-3^4

Sep;KC Wheat;429^2;419^4;424^0 S;-4^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;547^6;529^6;533^0 S;-11^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;561^2;543^4;547^2 S;-10^6

Jul;Corn;392^6;385^2;392^4 S;4^4

Sep;Corn;404^6;397^2;404^4 S;5^0

Jul;Soybeans;920^0;903^2;919^4 S;13^4

Aug;Soybeans;933^0;917^0;932^4 S;13^0

Jul;BFP Milk;18.29;18.27;18.28 S;0.00

Aug;BFP Milk;18.36;18.14;18.28 S;0.15

Sep;BFP Milk;18.28;18.08;18.24 S;0.16

Oct;BFP Milk;17.61;17.49;17.53 S;0.08

Nov;BFP Milk;16.90;16.82;16.85 S;0.04

Jul;Sugar;12.90;12.63;12.88 S;0.23

Oct;Sugar;13.00;12.73;12.98 S;0.23

Jun;B-Pound;1.2375;1.2241;1.2335 S;0.0003

Jun;J-Yen;0.93365;0.92645;0.93285 S;0.00305

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75830;0.75400;0.75810 S;0.00120

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10025;1.09385;1.09960 S;0.00335

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0140;1.0046;1.0131 S;0.0049

Jun;US Dollar;99.305;98.705;98.777 S;-0.244

Aug;Comex Gold;1493.5;1465.0;1489.0 S;16.1

Oct;Comex Gold;1500.0;1471.8;1495.7 S;16.1

Sep;Comex Silver;17.500;17.075;17.434 S;0.304

Dec;Comex Silver;17.580;17.195;17.508 S;0.302

Sep;Coffee;105.10;103.30;104.95 S;0.25

Dec;Coffee;107.35;105.60;107.25 S;0.25

Aug;Crude Oil;54.73;52.95;53.50 S;-0.48

