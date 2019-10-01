Aug;Live Cattle;110.725;109.400;109.825 S;-0.475
Oct;Live Cattle;117.075;115.700;116.050 S;-0.575
Aug;Feeder Cattle;142.975;140.725;140.975 S;-1.425
Oct;Feeder Cattle;138.750;136.650;136.975 S;-1.350
Aug;Lean Hogs;72.575;69.600;69.925 S;-2.675
Oct;Lean Hogs;77.950;75.500;76.100 S;-1.900
Jul;Wheat;499^2;489^6;498^6 S;3^0
Sep;Wheat;506^0;496^6;505^6 S;3^2
Jul;KC Wheat;416^6;406^4;411^4 S;-3^4
Sep;KC Wheat;429^2;419^4;424^0 S;-4^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;547^6;529^6;533^0 S;-11^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;561^2;543^4;547^2 S;-10^6
Jul;Corn;392^6;385^2;392^4 S;4^4
Sep;Corn;404^6;397^2;404^4 S;5^0
Jul;Soybeans;920^0;903^2;919^4 S;13^4
Aug;Soybeans;933^0;917^0;932^4 S;13^0
Jul;BFP Milk;18.29;18.27;18.28 S;0.00
Aug;BFP Milk;18.36;18.14;18.28 S;0.15
Sep;BFP Milk;18.28;18.08;18.24 S;0.16
Oct;BFP Milk;17.61;17.49;17.53 S;0.08
Nov;BFP Milk;16.90;16.82;16.85 S;0.04
Jul;Sugar;12.90;12.63;12.88 S;0.23
Oct;Sugar;13.00;12.73;12.98 S;0.23
Jun;B-Pound;1.2375;1.2241;1.2335 S;0.0003
Jun;J-Yen;0.93365;0.92645;0.93285 S;0.00305
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75830;0.75400;0.75810 S;0.00120
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10025;1.09385;1.09960 S;0.00335
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0140;1.0046;1.0131 S;0.0049
Jun;US Dollar;99.305;98.705;98.777 S;-0.244
Aug;Comex Gold;1493.5;1465.0;1489.0 S;16.1
Oct;Comex Gold;1500.0;1471.8;1495.7 S;16.1
Sep;Comex Silver;17.500;17.075;17.434 S;0.304
Dec;Comex Silver;17.580;17.195;17.508 S;0.302
Sep;Coffee;105.10;103.30;104.95 S;0.25
Dec;Coffee;107.35;105.60;107.25 S;0.25
Aug;Crude Oil;54.73;52.95;53.50 S;-0.48
