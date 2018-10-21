Soft white winter wheat (Magic Valley avg.)
Oct. 12 —$4.47/bu.
Sept. 29 —$4.48/bu.
June 21— $4.04/bu.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $3.63/bu
No. 1 Dark Spring Northern wheat (Magic Valley avg.)
Oct. 12 —$5.26/bu.
Sept. 29 — $5.2450/bu.
June 21 — $4.9450/bu.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $5.99/bu.
Feed barley (Magic Valley avg.)
Oct. 12 — $5.4350/cwt.
Sept. 29 — $6.50/cwt.
June 21 — $5.88/cwt.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $5.71/cwt.
December corn futures (CME)
Oct. 18 — $3.7075/bu.
Oct. 4 — $3.6750/bu.
June 28 — $3.66/bu.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $3.49/bu.
March corn futures (CME)
Oct. 18 — $3.83/bu.
Oct. 4 — $3.7925/bu.
July 12 — $3.6650/bu.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $3.6275/bu.
May corn futures (CME)
Oct. 18 — $3.9025/bu.
Oct. 4 — $3.8650/bu.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $3.7175/bu.
Class III December futures (CME)
Oct. 18 — $15.52/cwt.
Oct. 4 — $15.98/cwt.
Aug. 31, 2017 — $16.07/cwt.
Class III February futures (CME)
Oct. 18 — $15.48/cwt.
Oct. 4 — $15.76/cwt.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $15.45/cwt.
Spot Cheddar Cheese Block (CME)
Oct. 18 — $1.52/lb.
Oct. 4 — $1.6750/lb.
June 28 — $1.5125/lb.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $1.7250/lb.
Spot Cheddar Cheese Barrel (CME)
Oct. 18 — $1.2650/lb.
Oct. 4 — $1.3850/lb.
June 28 — $1.3350/lb.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $1.6850/lb.
December Live Cattle futures (CME)
Oct. 18 — $117.175/cwt.
Oct. 4 — $118.375/cwt.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $117.275/cwt.
February Live Cattle futures (CME)
Oct. 18 — $121.375/cwt.
Oct. 4 — $122.575/cwt.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $121.200/cwt.
November Feeder Cattle futures (CME)
Oct. 18 — $154.425/cwt.
Oct. 4 — $157.750/cwt.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $154.550/cwt.
January Feeder Cattle futures (CME)
Sept. 28 — $149.425/cwt.
Oct. 4 — $154.500/cwt.
Oct. 12, 2017 — $152.250/cwt.
Idaho Hay Report
Oct. 12
Premium/supreme — $145 to $180/ton
Fair — $125 to $140/ton
Utility/fair — $110/ton
June 22
Fair — $135 to $165/ton
Utility — $100 to $120/ton
Oct. 13, 2017
Premium/Supreme — $140 to $150/ton
Good — $125 to $130/ton
