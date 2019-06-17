Aug Live Cattle 106.000 104.400 105.625 S 1.350
Oct Live Cattle 106.950 105.275 106.700 S 1.225
Aug Feeder Cattle 137.325 134.475 137.150 S 1.400
Oct Feeder Cattle 137.225 134.125 136.925 S 1.400
Aug Lean Hogs 83.275 80.525 83.050 S 1.700
Oct Lean Hogs 82.425 79.900 82.250 S 1.625
Jul Wheat 549^2 537^4 539^4 S 1^0
Sep Wheat 553^0 539^4 542^6 S 0^6
Jul KC Wheat 487^0 473^4 475^4 S -0^6
Sep KC Wheat 499^2 485^4 487^4 S -1^0
Jul MPS Wheat 569^6 559^6 560^2 S -3^0
Sep MPS Wheat 577^0 566^0 566^6 S -3^6
Jul Corn 464^2 450^4 454^6 S 1^6
Sep Corn 468^6 457^0 461^4 S 3^2
Jul Soybeans 914^0 900^6 912^6 S 16^0
Aug Soybeans 920^6 907^4 919^2 S 16^2
Jul BFP Milk 16.91 16.78 16.81 S -0.05
Aug BFP Milk 17.19 17.04 17.15 S -0.02
Sep BFP Milk 17.46 17.33 17.44 S 0.00
Oct BFP Milk 17.56 17.40 17.49 S 0.10
Nov BFP Milk 17.39 17.29 17.36 S 0.07
Jul Sugar 12.77 12.61 12.66 S -0.09
Oct Sugar 12.93 12.75 12.84 S -0.08
Jun B-Pound 1.2603 1.2574 1.2585 S 0.0005
Jun J-Yen 0.92155 0.91985 0.92095 S -0.00040
Jun Canada Dollar 0.74795 0.74655 0.74680 S 0.00010
Jun Euro-Currency 1.12475 1.12045 1.12390 S 0.00280
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0021 1.0002 1.0018 S 0.0011
Jun US Dollar 97.600 97.335 97.570 P -0.185
Aug Comex Gold 1347.1 1336.6 1342.9 S -1.8
Oct Comex Gold 1352.6 1342.8 1348.8 S -1.7
Sep Comex Silver 14.960 14.830 14.902 S 0.017
Dec Comex Silver 15.065 14.940 15.008 S 0.006
Sep Treasury Bond 154^24 154^0 154^20 S 0^9
Sep Coffee 98.90 97.05 98.25 S 0.20
Dec Coffee 102.60 100.75 101.90 S 0.15
Jul Cotton 66.50 65.32 65.63 S -0.31
Mar Cotton 66.80 65.73 66.42 S 0.67
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.7127 1.6668 1.6696 S -0.0365
Aug Heating Oil 1.8430 1.8019 1.8065 S -0.0302
Jul Natural Gas 2.418 2.357 2.386 S -0.003
Aug Crude Oil 53.00 51.82 52.17 S -0.74
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
