Aug;Live Cattle;119.700;117.125;119.525 S;2.300

Oct;Live Cattle;124.500;122.225;124.225 S;1.875

Aug;Feeder Cattle;145.600;145.050;145.950 P;0.025

Oct;Feeder Cattle;146.700;143.725;146.000 S;1.325

Aug;Lean Hogs;73.325;71.750;72.575 S;-0.750

Oct;Lean Hogs;79.900;78.700;79.475 S;-0.375

Jul;Wheat;516^4;506^6;516^0 S;7^2

Sep;Wheat;522^4;512^6;521^6 S;7^0

Jul;KC Wheat;427^0;417^4;426^0 S;6^2

Sep;KC Wheat;439^4;430^2;438^6 S;6^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;532^0;520^4;531^2 S;5^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;548^6;537^0;548^0 S;5^0

Jul;Corn;391^6;386^2;389^2 S;-0^6

Sep;Corn;400^0;395^4;398^4 S;-0^2

Jul;Soybeans;926^4;915^0;924^2 S;7^4

Aug;Soybeans;938^6;930^2;936^6 S;4^4

Jul;BFP Milk;20.23;20.03;20.19 S;0.05

Aug;BFP Milk;19.71;19.52;19.70 S;0.19

Sep;BFP Milk;18.12;17.94;18.11 S;0.22

Oct;BFP Milk;17.26;17.19;17.24 S;0.08

Nov;BFP Milk;17.00;16.78;16.99 S;0.05

Jul;Sugar;12.52;12.34;12.48 S;0.00

Oct;Sugar;12.61;12.46;12.60 S;0.02

Jun;B-Pound;1.2990;1.2943;1.2957 P;-0.0002

Jun;J-Yen;0.92915;0.92530;0.92825 P;-0.00205

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76135;0.75850;0.76000 P;0.00095

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12030;1.11585;1.11765 P;0.00185

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0180;1.0106;1.0164 P;0.0015

Jun;US Dollar;97.265;96.960;97.154 P;-0.134

Aug;Comex Gold;1525.2;1512.6;1518.5 S;-4.1

Oct;Comex Gold;1529.9;1518.1;1523.7 S;-3.7

Sep;Comex Silver;18.295;18.095;18.206 S;-0.025

Dec;Comex Silver;18.360;18.225;18.293 S;-0.003

Sep;Coffee;107.85;104.65;107.55 S;2.10

Dec;Coffee;110.00;106.85;109.65 S;2.10

Aug;Crude Oil;56.39;54.14;56.27 S;1.97

