Aug Live Cattle 124.900 123.000 123.950 S 1.200

Oct Live Cattle 118.175 116.550 117.375 S -0.850

Aug Feeder Cattle 157.825 155.750 156.725 S -0.475

Oct Feeder Cattle 157.825 155.750 156.725 S -0.475

Aug Lean Hogs 93.250 88.800 91.000 S 0.175

Oct Lean Hogs 99.825 96.100 98.975 S 1.125

Jul Wheat 469%5E4 464%5E2 467%5E6 S -3%5E0

Sep Wheat 472%5E2 467%5E2 469%5E6 S -4%5E0

Jul KC Wheat 438%5E4 430%5E0 431%5E2 S -8%5E2

Sep KC Wheat 444%5E2 437%5E0 438%5E0 S -7%5E2

Jul MPS Wheat 529%5E6 521%5E0 522%5E4 S -4%5E6

Sep MPS Wheat 538%5E4 530%5E4 531%5E6 S -4%5E6

Jul Corn 364%5E6 360%5E4 362%5E4 S -2%5E6

Sep Corn 373%5E4 369%5E2 371%5E0 S -3%5E2

Jul Soybeans 904%5E6 896%5E2 899%5E0 S -7%5E4

Aug Soybeans 918%5E0 909%5E4 912%5E0 S -7%5E4

Jul BFP Milk 15.81 15.72 15.76 S 0.06

Aug BFP Milk 15.91 15.85 15.87 S 0.05

Sep BFP Milk 16.16 16.10 16.14 S 0.04

Oct BFP Milk 16.41 16.37 16.39 S 0.05

Nov BFP Milk 16.58 16.54 16.56 S 0.02

Jul Sugar 12.84 12.68 12.76 S 0.05

Oct Sugar 12.92 12.78 12.87 S 0.06

Jun B-Pound 1.3168 1.3033 1.3109 P -0.0034

Jun J-Yen 0.90160 0.89910 0.90100 P -0.00080

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75090 0.74950 0.75160 P -0.00200

Jun Euro-Currency 1.13210 1.12770 1.12880 P -0.00035

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0080 1.0054 1.0067 P 0.0001

Jun US Dollar 97.075 96.700 96.925 P 0.070

Aug Comex Gold 1297.8 1288.3 1295.6 S 1.4

Oct Comex Gold 1303.6 1294.3 1301.7 S 1.5

Sep Comex Silver 15.270 15.125 15.177 S -0.010

Dec Comex Silver 15.360 15.230 15.270 S -0.006

Sep Coffee 98.15 95.60 95.75 S -2.05

Dec Coffee 100.60 98.10 98.20 S -2.10

Aug Crude Oil 63.28 61.92 63.15 S 1.06

