Aug Live Cattle 124.900 123.000 123.950 S 1.200
Oct Live Cattle 118.175 116.550 117.375 S -0.850
Aug Feeder Cattle 157.825 155.750 156.725 S -0.475
Oct Feeder Cattle 157.825 155.750 156.725 S -0.475
Aug Lean Hogs 93.250 88.800 91.000 S 0.175
Oct Lean Hogs 99.825 96.100 98.975 S 1.125
Jul Wheat 469%5E4 464%5E2 467%5E6 S -3%5E0
Sep Wheat 472%5E2 467%5E2 469%5E6 S -4%5E0
Jul KC Wheat 438%5E4 430%5E0 431%5E2 S -8%5E2
Sep KC Wheat 444%5E2 437%5E0 438%5E0 S -7%5E2
Jul MPS Wheat 529%5E6 521%5E0 522%5E4 S -4%5E6
Sep MPS Wheat 538%5E4 530%5E4 531%5E6 S -4%5E6
Jul Corn 364%5E6 360%5E4 362%5E4 S -2%5E6
Sep Corn 373%5E4 369%5E2 371%5E0 S -3%5E2
Jul Soybeans 904%5E6 896%5E2 899%5E0 S -7%5E4
Aug Soybeans 918%5E0 909%5E4 912%5E0 S -7%5E4
Jul BFP Milk 15.81 15.72 15.76 S 0.06
Aug BFP Milk 15.91 15.85 15.87 S 0.05
Sep BFP Milk 16.16 16.10 16.14 S 0.04
Oct BFP Milk 16.41 16.37 16.39 S 0.05
Nov BFP Milk 16.58 16.54 16.56 S 0.02
Jul Sugar 12.84 12.68 12.76 S 0.05
Oct Sugar 12.92 12.78 12.87 S 0.06
Jun B-Pound 1.3168 1.3033 1.3109 P -0.0034
Jun J-Yen 0.90160 0.89910 0.90100 P -0.00080
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75090 0.74950 0.75160 P -0.00200
Jun Euro-Currency 1.13210 1.12770 1.12880 P -0.00035
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0080 1.0054 1.0067 P 0.0001
Jun US Dollar 97.075 96.700 96.925 P 0.070
Aug Comex Gold 1297.8 1288.3 1295.6 S 1.4
Oct Comex Gold 1303.6 1294.3 1301.7 S 1.5
Sep Comex Silver 15.270 15.125 15.177 S -0.010
Dec Comex Silver 15.360 15.230 15.270 S -0.006
Sep Coffee 98.15 95.60 95.75 S -2.05
Dec Coffee 100.60 98.10 98.20 S -2.10
Aug Crude Oil 63.28 61.92 63.15 S 1.06
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
